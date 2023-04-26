Residential properties for sale in Geneva, Switzerland

Show property on map Show properties list
2
4 room house in Carouge GE, Switzerland
4 room house
Carouge GE, Switzerland
2 bath 145 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,290,000
Situated in the heart of Laconex village, this magnificent spacious and graceful 18th centur…
5 room house in Carouge GE, Switzerland
5 room house
Carouge GE, Switzerland
5 bath 470 m² Number of floors 4
€ 4,357,000
4-storey house with an area of 470 m², rooms: 9, bedrooms: 5, balcony, terrace. Layout:…
Chalet 7 bedrooms in Geneva, Switzerland
Chalet 7 bedrooms
Geneva, Switzerland
900 m²
€ 54,914,003
Exceptional mansion in Zhivren, Switzerland. The main house with an area of about 900 square…
Chalet 10 bedrooms in Geneva, Switzerland
Chalet 10 bedrooms
Geneva, Switzerland
670 m²
€ 5,000,000
The luxury mansion of the middle of the last century is located in the suburbs of Geneva nea…
6 room house in Geneva, Switzerland
6 room house
Geneva, Switzerland
540 m²
€ 9,900,000
The luxurious house is in Geneva, in a beautiful place, next to the lake, surrounded by tre…
Villa 5 room villa in Geneva, Switzerland
Villa 5 room villa
Geneva, Switzerland
1 412 m²
€ 25,832,641
A luxurious villa overlooking Lake Geneva is located an hour's drive from the city of Geneva…

