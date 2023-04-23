Switzerland
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Switzerland
New houses in Switzerland
All new buildings in Switzerland
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Switzerland
Residential
Apartment in Switzerland
House in Switzerland
Villa
Chalet
Land in Switzerland
Luxury Properties in Switzerland
Find an Agent in Switzerland
Real estate agencies in Switzerland
Agents in Switzerland
Commercial
All commercial properties in Switzerland
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Switzerland
Find an Agent in Switzerland
Real estate agencies in Switzerland
Agents in Switzerland
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Switzerland
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Penthouse
House
Chalet
Mansion
Villa
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Switzerland
Zurich
District Zurich
Residential properties for sale in District Zurich, Switzerland
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Montreux, Switzerland
2 bath
260 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 2,225,364
Great location with great lake views. Situated in the charming village of Brent nad Montreux…
4 room house
Lausanne, Switzerland
220 m²
€ 2,252,320
The wonderful 220 sqm house is located in Forel (Lavo) near Lausanne, Canton of Vaud, Switze…
3 room house
Ronco sopra Ascona, Switzerland
180 m²
€ 1,815,249
Wonderful house located in the village of Zhenolje, 10 minutes from Nyon and 25 minutes fro…
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Lugano, Switzerland
9 bath
887 m²
€ 8,919,294
This exclusive villa is located in a residential, quiet and sunny area. The hill offers a be…
6 room house
Lausanne, Switzerland
350 m²
€ 2,046,508
The family home is located in a picturesque location in a residential area close to the Laus…
Villa Villa
Switzerland, Switzerland
7 m²
€ 6,672,654
A unique villa overlooking Zurich Lake and the mountains is in Mylen, Switzerland. The villa…
Villa Villa
Lugano, Switzerland
700 m²
€ 3,567,718
Five minutes from downtown Lugano is this rare luxury property. The sun-drenched, all-inclus…
4 room apartment
Switzerland, Switzerland
225 m²
€ 3,702,465
The exclusive apartment is located on the shore of Lake Zurich in Switzerland. The apartment…
6 room house
Lausanne, Switzerland
459 m²
€ 2,600,101
The beautiful home, located in a quiet area on the hills of Lausanne, is in Switzerland. Lau…
5 room house
Switzerland, Switzerland
380 m²
€ 1,931,191
A magnificent house overlooking the lake and mountains is located in Chardonnay, Canton of V…
7 room house
Switzerland, Switzerland
360 m²
€ 3,182,266
Wonderful house in the town of Lytree, canton of Vaud, Switzerland. The house covers an area…
5 room house
Montreux, Switzerland
420 m²
€ 2,946,543
The beautiful 15th century house and renovated in 2010 is located in the stunning city of M…
Properties features in District Zurich, Switzerland
with swimming pool
with beach
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map