Residential properties for sale in District Zurich, Switzerland

Mansion 2 bedrooms in Montreux, Switzerland
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Montreux, Switzerland
2 bath 260 m² Number of floors 2
€ 2,225,364
Great location with great lake views. Situated in the charming village of Brent nad Montreux…
4 room house in Lausanne, Switzerland
4 room house
Lausanne, Switzerland
220 m²
€ 2,252,320
The wonderful 220 sqm house is located in Forel (Lavo) near Lausanne, Canton of Vaud, Switze…
3 room house in Ronco sopra Ascona, Switzerland
3 room house
Ronco sopra Ascona, Switzerland
180 m²
€ 1,815,249
Wonderful house located in the village of Zhenolje, 10 minutes from Nyon and 25 minutes fro…
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in Lugano, Switzerland
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Lugano, Switzerland
9 bath 887 m²
€ 8,919,294
This exclusive villa is located in a residential, quiet and sunny area. The hill offers a be…
6 room house in Lausanne, Switzerland
6 room house
Lausanne, Switzerland
350 m²
€ 2,046,508
The family home is located in a picturesque location in a residential area close to the Laus…
Villa Villa in Switzerland, Switzerland
Villa Villa
Switzerland, Switzerland
7 m²
€ 6,672,654
A unique villa overlooking Zurich Lake and the mountains is in Mylen, Switzerland. The villa…
Villa Villa in Lugano, Switzerland
Villa Villa
Lugano, Switzerland
700 m²
€ 3,567,718
Five minutes from downtown Lugano is this rare luxury property. The sun-drenched, all-inclus…
4 room apartment in Switzerland, Switzerland
4 room apartment
Switzerland, Switzerland
225 m²
€ 3,702,465
The exclusive apartment is located on the shore of Lake Zurich in Switzerland. The apartment…
6 room house in Lausanne, Switzerland
6 room house
Lausanne, Switzerland
459 m²
€ 2,600,101
The beautiful home, located in a quiet area on the hills of Lausanne, is in Switzerland. Lau…
5 room house in Switzerland, Switzerland
5 room house
Switzerland, Switzerland
380 m²
€ 1,931,191
A magnificent house overlooking the lake and mountains is located in Chardonnay, Canton of V…
7 room house in Switzerland, Switzerland
7 room house
Switzerland, Switzerland
360 m²
€ 3,182,266
Wonderful house in the town of Lytree, canton of Vaud, Switzerland. The house covers an area…
5 room house in Montreux, Switzerland
5 room house
Montreux, Switzerland
420 m²
€ 2,946,543
The beautiful 15th century house and renovated in 2010 is located in the stunning city of M…

Properties features in District Zurich, Switzerland

with swimming pool
with beach
with lake view
cheap
luxury
