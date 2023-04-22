Show property on map Show properties list
Lakefront Villas for sale in District de la Riviera-Pays-d Enhaut, Switzerland

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Villa 3 room villa in Switzerland, Switzerland
Villa 3 room villa
Switzerland, Switzerland
380 m²
€ 2,452,357
A modern villa overlooking the mountainous area is located in a quiet and secluded location …
6 room house in Geneva, Switzerland
6 room house
Geneva, Switzerland
540 m²
€ 8,839,629
The luxurious house is in Geneva, in a beautiful place, next to the lake, surrounded by tre…
Chalet 4 bedrooms in Conthey, Switzerland
Chalet 4 bedrooms
Conthey, Switzerland
280 m²
€ 2,663,580
The magnificent mansion is in the charming town of Mi, Canton Vo. Only 10 minutes away is Ge…
House in Lausanne, Switzerland
House
Lausanne, Switzerland
3 m²
€ 2,081,331
The beautiful house, which combines modernity, comfort and functionality, is located in Le …
7 room house in Lausanne, Switzerland
7 room house
Lausanne, Switzerland
505 m²
€ 5,268,062
The beautiful house is in Lausanne, Vo The house offers magnificent views of the lake and A…
4 room apartment in Switzerland, Switzerland
4 room apartment
Switzerland, Switzerland
225 m²
€ 3,702,465
The exclusive apartment is located on the shore of Lake Zurich in Switzerland. The apartment…
4 room house in Switzerland, Switzerland
4 room house
Switzerland, Switzerland
200 m²
€ 2,674,682
Modern house with beautiful lake views located in Anier The interior of the residence is li…
Chalet 10 bedrooms in Geneva, Switzerland
Chalet 10 bedrooms
Geneva, Switzerland
670 m²
€ 4,464,459
The luxury mansion of the middle of the last century is located in the suburbs of Geneva nea…
4 room apartment in Distretto di Lugano, Switzerland
4 room apartment
Distretto di Lugano, Switzerland
229 m²
€ 2,962,258
Great apartments located in the house are located in the prestigious area of Lugano in Switz…
Apartment in Switzerland, Switzerland
Apartment
Switzerland, Switzerland
320 m²
€ 9,395,990
The chic apartments are located on the upper floors of a skyscraper in Zurich, Switzerland. …
Villa 6 room villa in Switzerland, Switzerland
Villa 6 room villa
Switzerland, Switzerland
330 m²
€ 5,635,933
The elite house is located in Horgen, canton of Zurich, Switzerland. The three-storey house …
4 room house in Switzerland, Switzerland
4 room house
Switzerland, Switzerland
400 m²
€ 4,370,705
A magnificent cottage with fascinating views of Mount Mont Blanc is located in the heart of …

