Realting.com
Switzerland
Vaud
District de la Riviera-Pays-d Enhaut
Mansions
Lakefront Mansions for sale in District de la Riviera-Pays-d Enhaut, Switzerland
Montreux
2
Mansion
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area
5 room house
Montreux, Switzerland
5 bath
240 m²
€ 4,370,454
Nice house in a prestigious area. This charming house is located just a few minutes from the…
7 room house
Montreux, Switzerland
380 m²
€ 2,746,248
The lovely home is in a secluded and secure location on the elevations near Montreux, Switz…
Villa Villa
Switzerland, Switzerland
7 m²
€ 6,672,654
A unique villa overlooking Zurich Lake and the mountains is in Mylen, Switzerland. The villa…
7 room house
Pully, Switzerland
300 m²
€ 2,885,826
The lake and mountain view house is located in Puli, Switzerland. The house has 7 bedrooms, …
Chalet 6 bedrooms
Zinal, Switzerland
400 m²
€ 4,045,162
The beautiful chalet is located in Zenal, Vale. The house offers stunning views of the Swiss…
Villa 5 room villa
Cologny, Switzerland
7 bath
550 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 6,154,313
This magnificent home is located in an exclusive area in the heart of Vandevre, just a few m…
5 room house
Switzerland, Switzerland
720 m²
€ 8,108,083
The delightful 3-storey mid-19th century house is located in the centre of Geneva in the Con…
House
Geneva, Switzerland
1 100 m²
€ 22,088,358
Switzerland.Geneva Mansion in the historical center of Geneva A unique rare object: a chic m…
8 room house
Switzerland, Switzerland
600 m²
€ 5,061,581
The bright 3-storey house with an area of 600 sq.m. is located in Coppa, canton of Vaud, Swi…
4 room house
Vich, Switzerland
800 m²
€ 2,131,736
The beautiful 19th century house is located in Pomi, Vo. To all necessary infrastructure: sh…
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Cologny, Switzerland
10 bath
700 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 17,838,589
Prestigious home with breathtaking views, in excellent condition. This stunning, architect-…
6 room house
La Tour-de-Peilz, Switzerland
310 m²
€ 3,571,567
The luxurious home is surrounded by a chic garden in La Tour de Pei, Vo On the grounds ther…
