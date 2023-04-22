Switzerland
Realting.com
Switzerland
Vaud
District de la Riviera-Pays-d Enhaut
Chalets
Pool Chalets for sale in District de la Riviera-Pays-d Enhaut, Switzerland
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area
7 room house
Lausanne, Switzerland
505 m²
€ 5,268,062
The beautiful house is in Lausanne, Vo The house offers magnificent views of the lake and A…
Apartment
Saint-Maurice, Switzerland
6 m²
€ 15,357,739
These really amazing apartments are built just off the shore of Lake St. Moritz and offer a…
Chalet 8 bedrooms
Montreux, Switzerland
400 m²
€ 4,821,506
The luxury mansion is located a short drive from the major city of Montreux, Vo. Villa is lo…
3 room house
Switzerland, Switzerland
285 m²
€ 2,127,629
The magnificent house is in the centre of the small town of Viv, Vaud. International schools…
Chalet 12 bedrooms
Switzerland, Switzerland
1 131 m²
€ 2,136,967
The exclusive 3-storey estate is located in the picturesque village of Saxon, canton of Vale…
5 room house
Lausanne, Switzerland
300 m²
€ 2,530,105
The beautiful modern house is located in a quiet corner of Lausanne just two minutes from a…
3 room house
Distretto di Lugano, Switzerland
220 m²
€ 1,631,856
A wonderful house overlooking the lake and surrounding town is in Lugano, Switzerland. The h…
5 room house
Montreux, Switzerland
350 m²
€ 3,223,339
The charming house is located in a quiet residential area in the town of Clarance. The prope…
4 room house
Montreux, Switzerland
2 bath
150 m²
€ 1,137,210
House of 150 m², rooms: 5, bedrooms: 4, terrace. Overlooking the mountains. Layout: bat…
4 room house
Carouge GE, Switzerland
2 bath
145 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,150,589
Situated in the heart of Laconex village, this magnificent spacious and graceful 18th centur…
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Lugano, Switzerland
9 bath
887 m²
€ 8,919,294
This exclusive villa is located in a residential, quiet and sunny area. The hill offers a be…
8 room house
Switzerland, Switzerland
600 m²
€ 5,061,581
The bright 3-storey house with an area of 600 sq.m. is located in Coppa, canton of Vaud, Swi…
