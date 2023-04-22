Switzerland
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Switzerland
New houses in Switzerland
All new buildings in Switzerland
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Switzerland
Residential
Apartment in Switzerland
House in Switzerland
Villa
Chalet
Land in Switzerland
Luxury Properties in Switzerland
Find an Agent in Switzerland
Real estate agencies in Switzerland
Agents in Switzerland
Commercial
All commercial properties in Switzerland
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Switzerland
Find an Agent in Switzerland
Real estate agencies in Switzerland
Agents in Switzerland
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Switzerland
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Penthouse
House
Chalet
Mansion
Villa
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Switzerland
Vaud
District de la Riviera-Pays-d Enhaut
Residential properties for sale in District de la Riviera-Pays-d Enhaut, Switzerland
Montreux
13
Vevey
2
La Tour-de-Peilz
1
Clear all
16 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
4 room house
Montreux, Switzerland
2 bath
150 m²
€ 1,275,000
House of 150 m², rooms: 5, bedrooms: 4, terrace. Overlooking the mountains. Layout: bat…
Mansion 6 bedrooms
Montreux, Switzerland
4 bath
300 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 3,900,000
The perfect combination of sophistication and elegance! This beautiful home is located in th…
4 room house
Montreux, Switzerland
4 bath
250 m²
€ 4,650,000
Exclusive stunning duplex with breathtaking lake views. This stunning duplex, located in th…
5 room house
Montreux, Switzerland
5 bath
240 m²
€ 4,900,000
Nice house in a prestigious area. This charming house is located just a few minutes from the…
Villa 3 room villa
Montreux, Switzerland
4 bath
210 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 2,790,000
Modern comfortable villa of 210 sq.m. with breathtaking views. The location of the villa is…
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Montreux, Switzerland
2 bath
260 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 2,495,000
Great location with great lake views. Situated in the charming village of Brent nad Montreux…
Chalet 8 bedrooms
Montreux, Switzerland
400 m²
€ 5,399,877
The luxury mansion is located a short drive from the major city of Montreux, Vo. Villa is lo…
8 room house
Montreux, Switzerland
800 m²
€ 12,035,200
The luxury 800 sqm house is located in Montré, Switzerland. The house has 12 rooms, 8 bedroo…
5 room house
Montreux, Switzerland
350 m²
€ 3,610,000
The charming house is located in a quiet residential area in the town of Clarance. The prope…
6 room house
La Tour-de-Peilz, Switzerland
310 m²
€ 4,000,000
The luxurious home is surrounded by a chic garden in La Tour de Pei, Vo On the grounds ther…
6 room house
Vevey, Switzerland
456 m²
€ 3,700,000
The beautiful house is located in a peaceful, modern and very prestigious area in Vev, Vaud…
5 room house
Montreux, Switzerland
420 m²
€ 3,300,000
The beautiful 15th century house and renovated in 2010 is located in the stunning city of M…
7 room house
Montreux, Switzerland
380 m²
€ 3,075,678
The lovely home is in a secluded and secure location on the elevations near Montreux, Switz…
4 room house
Montreux, Switzerland
240 m²
€ 2,700,000
A cosy house surrounded by a romantic green landscape is in Montreux Beautiful views of Lak…
5 room house
Vevey, Switzerland
315 m²
€ 2,445,000
Excellent house overlooking the lake and mountains is located at the heights of Mon Pelerin…
3 room apartment
Montreux, Switzerland
126 m²
€ 800,000
Great apartment located in Montreux, Switzerland. The apartment is located in the centre of …
Properties features in District de la Riviera-Pays-d Enhaut, Switzerland
with swimming pool
with beach
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map