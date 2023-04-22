Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in District de la Riviera-Pays-d Enhaut, Switzerland

Montreux
13
Vevey
2
La Tour-de-Peilz
1
16 properties total found
4 room house in Montreux, Switzerland
4 room house
Montreux, Switzerland
2 bath 150 m²
€ 1,275,000
House of 150 m², rooms: 5, bedrooms: 4, terrace. Overlooking the mountains. Layout: bat…
Mansion 6 bedrooms in Montreux, Switzerland
Mansion 6 bedrooms
Montreux, Switzerland
4 bath 300 m² Number of floors 4
€ 3,900,000
The perfect combination of sophistication and elegance! This beautiful home is located in th…
4 room house in Montreux, Switzerland
4 room house
Montreux, Switzerland
4 bath 250 m²
€ 4,650,000
Exclusive stunning duplex with breathtaking lake views. This stunning duplex, located in th…
5 room house in Montreux, Switzerland
5 room house
Montreux, Switzerland
5 bath 240 m²
€ 4,900,000
Nice house in a prestigious area. This charming house is located just a few minutes from the…
Villa 3 room villa in Montreux, Switzerland
Villa 3 room villa
Montreux, Switzerland
4 bath 210 m² Number of floors 3
€ 2,790,000
Modern comfortable villa of 210 sq.m. with breathtaking views. The location of the villa is…
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Montreux, Switzerland
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Montreux, Switzerland
2 bath 260 m² Number of floors 2
€ 2,495,000
Great location with great lake views. Situated in the charming village of Brent nad Montreux…
Chalet 8 bedrooms in Montreux, Switzerland
Chalet 8 bedrooms
Montreux, Switzerland
400 m²
€ 5,399,877
The luxury mansion is located a short drive from the major city of Montreux, Vo. Villa is lo…
8 room house in Montreux, Switzerland
8 room house
Montreux, Switzerland
800 m²
€ 12,035,200
The luxury 800 sqm house is located in Montré, Switzerland. The house has 12 rooms, 8 bedroo…
5 room house in Montreux, Switzerland
5 room house
Montreux, Switzerland
350 m²
€ 3,610,000
The charming house is located in a quiet residential area in the town of Clarance. The prope…
6 room house in La Tour-de-Peilz, Switzerland
6 room house
La Tour-de-Peilz, Switzerland
310 m²
€ 4,000,000
The luxurious home is surrounded by a chic garden in La Tour de Pei, Vo On the grounds ther…
6 room house in Vevey, Switzerland
6 room house
Vevey, Switzerland
456 m²
€ 3,700,000
The beautiful house is located in a peaceful, modern and very prestigious area in Vev, Vaud…
5 room house in Montreux, Switzerland
5 room house
Montreux, Switzerland
420 m²
€ 3,300,000
The beautiful 15th century house and renovated in 2010 is located in the stunning city of M…
7 room house in Montreux, Switzerland
7 room house
Montreux, Switzerland
380 m²
€ 3,075,678
The lovely home is in a secluded and secure location on the elevations near Montreux, Switz…
4 room house in Montreux, Switzerland
4 room house
Montreux, Switzerland
240 m²
€ 2,700,000
A cosy house surrounded by a romantic green landscape is in Montreux Beautiful views of Lak…
5 room house in Vevey, Switzerland
5 room house
Vevey, Switzerland
315 m²
€ 2,445,000
Excellent house overlooking the lake and mountains is located at the heights of Mon Pelerin…
3 room apartment in Montreux, Switzerland
3 room apartment
Montreux, Switzerland
126 m²
€ 800,000
Great apartment located in Montreux, Switzerland. The apartment is located in the centre of …

Properties features in District de la Riviera-Pays-d Enhaut, Switzerland

