Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Switzerland
  3. Ticino
  4. Distretto di Lugano
  5. Penthouses

Penthouses for sale in Distretto di Lugano, Switzerland

Penthouse To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Distretto di Lugano, Switzerland
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Distretto di Lugano, Switzerland
145 m²
€ 5,164,300
The luxurious penthouse with panoramic views of the lake is located in Lugano, Switzerland. …

Properties features in Distretto di Lugano, Switzerland

with beach
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir