Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Switzerland
  3. Chalets

Seaview Chalets for Sale in Switzerland

Valais Wallis
3
Chalet To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Chalet 5 bedrooms in Switzerland, Switzerland
Chalet 5 bedrooms
Switzerland, Switzerland
Bedrooms 5
Area 1 068 m²
€ 3,600,000

Properties features in Switzerland

with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir