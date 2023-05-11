Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Switzerland
  3. Chalets

Lakefront Chalets for sale in Switzerland

Valais Wallis
3
Chalet To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Chalet 7 bedrooms in Geneva, Switzerland
Chalet 7 bedrooms
Geneva, Switzerland
Bedrooms 7
Area 900 m²
€ 54,914,003
Chalet 8 bedrooms in Montreux, Switzerland
Chalet 8 bedrooms
Montreux, Switzerland
Bedrooms 8
Area 400 m²
€ 5,399,877

Properties features in Switzerland

with by the sea
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir