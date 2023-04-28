Residential properties for sale in Carouge GE, Switzerland

Show property on map Show properties list
4 room house in Carouge GE, Switzerland
4 room house
Carouge GE, Switzerland
2 bath 145 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,290,000
Situated in the heart of Laconex village, this magnificent spacious and graceful 18th centur…
5 room house in Carouge GE, Switzerland
5 room house
Carouge GE, Switzerland
5 bath 470 m² Number of floors 4
€ 4,357,000
4-storey house with an area of 470 m², rooms: 9, bedrooms: 5, balcony, terrace. Layout:…
