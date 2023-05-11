Show property on map Show properties list
Lakefront Apartments for sale in Switzerland

Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Switzerland, Switzerland
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Switzerland, Switzerland
Bedrooms 2
Area 180 m²
€ 4,090,870
Apartment in Switzerland, Switzerland
Apartment
Switzerland, Switzerland
Area 3 m²
€ 2,855,400
4 room apartment in Switzerland, Switzerland
4 room apartment
Switzerland, Switzerland
Bedrooms 4
Area 225 m²
€ 4,146,600
3 room apartment in Switzerland, Switzerland
3 room apartment
Switzerland, Switzerland
Bedrooms 3
Area 263 m²
€ 7,796,550
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Distretto di Lugano, Switzerland
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Distretto di Lugano, Switzerland
Bedrooms 3
Area 145 m²
€ 5,164,300
4 room apartment in Distretto di Lugano, Switzerland
4 room apartment
Distretto di Lugano, Switzerland
Bedrooms 4
Area 229 m²
€ 3,317,600
3 room apartment in Montreux, Switzerland
3 room apartment
Montreux, Switzerland
Bedrooms 3
Area 126 m²
€ 800,000

