Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Sweden
  3. Norrbotten County

Residential properties for sale in Haparanda kommun, Sweden

Haparanda
3
3 properties total found
3 room housein Haparanda, Sweden
3 room house
Haparanda, Sweden
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 128 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 175,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
9 room housein Haparanda, Sweden
9 room house
Haparanda, Sweden
11 Number of rooms 2 bath 119 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 112,500
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
4 room housein Haparanda, Sweden
4 room house
Haparanda, Sweden
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 128 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 175,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.

Properties features in Haparanda kommun, Sweden

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir