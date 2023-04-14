Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante
  5. Xabia Javea
  6. Villas

Mountain View Villas for Sale in Xabia Javea, Spain

Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 4 room villain Xabia Javea, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Xabia Javea, Spain
3 bath 301 m² Number of floors 2
€ 560,000
Villa in one of the best areas of Javea. Charming mountain view! The mild climate and chic b…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir