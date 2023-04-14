UAE
Realting.com
Spain
Valencian Community
Alacant Alicante
Xabia Javea
Villas
Villas for sale in Xabia Javea, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Xabia Javea, Spain
4 bath
€ 495,000
Two houses in one !! Independent and very spacious 217m2 villa, located within a green area …
Villa 3 room villa
Xabia Javea, Spain
3 bath
208 m²
€ 1,150,000
Modern villa in Jávea, Costa Blanca This beautiful stone finishing project has 2 floors whic…
Villa 4 room villa
Xabia Javea, Spain
4 bath
346 m²
€ 634,150
Villa for sale in La Cala, Jávea, Costa BlancaThis modern style home will consist of: 140.49…
Villa 3 room villa
Xabia Javea, Spain
4 bath
199 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 795,000
Modern villa with mountain views! You will find a beautiful house & ndash; a combination of …
Villa 4 room villa
Xabia Javea, Spain
4 bath
575 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 2,695,000
The magnificent coast of the Mediterranean Sea! The unique design and endless views from whi…
Villa 4 room villa
Xabia Javea, Spain
3 bath
1 012 m²
€ 449,000
Excellent villa for sale, with panoramic views and very close to all services. It has a plot…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Xabia Javea, Spain
8 bath
791 m²
€ 3,500,000
Huge glass windows create a magnificent view and give the layout a visual latitude. The loca…
Villa 6 room villa
Xabia Javea, Spain
8 bath
959 m²
€ 3,975,000
Everything here is as if saturated with the spirit of authenticity and that subtle note of n…
Villa 6 room villa
Xabia Javea, Spain
5 bath
1 067 m²
€ 3,450,000
Villa with impressive architecture, elegance, with elements. The property is located on a hi…
Villa 5 room villa
Xabia Javea, Spain
6 bath
950 m²
€ 3,450,000
A beautiful villa designed by an architect resembling a palace, and a panoramic view will gi…
Villa 5 room villa
Xabia Javea, Spain
6 bath
595 m²
€ 3,350,000
A charming property will become a real find and a profitable acquisition for you! High Tech …
Villa 6 room villa
Xabia Javea, Spain
6 bath
617 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 2,600,000
Villa 6 room villa
Xabia Javea, Spain
5 bath
590 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 3,000,000
Beauty, restrained luxury - these are the main characteristics of the object. Modern comfort…
Villa 4 room villa
Xabia Javea, Spain
5 bath
442 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,950,000
Own house by the sea & ndash; everyone's dream! And to imagine yourself sitting on an open v…
Villa 5 room villa
Xabia Javea, Spain
6 bath
335 m²
€ 1,200,000
Luxury new Villa in Javea with an area of 335 m2. Located in the Pinomar valley with sea and…
Villa 4 room villa
Xabia Javea, Spain
3 bath
301 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 560,000
Villa in one of the best areas of Javea. Charming mountain view! The mild climate and chic b…
Villa 2 room villa
Xabia Javea, Spain
2 bath
1 152 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 420,000
Graceful villa with sea views.On the ground floor there is a stylish spacious lounge, and on…
Villa 6 room villa
Xabia Javea, Spain
5 bath
420 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 799,000
We offer delicious real estate built in the immediate vicinity of Cala Ambolo Bay and Granad…
Villa 5 room villa
Xabia Javea, Spain
5 bath
400 m²
€ 999,800
Exclusive offer! Villa in Spain in a modern style with panoramic views of the valley in Jave…
Villa 3 room villa
Xabia Javea, Spain
3 bath
1 190 m²
€ 5,700,000
Good location! Magnificent architecture stands out in the middle of a beautiful garden with …
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Xabia Javea, Spain
6 bath
690 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 2,300,000
Luxury villa in a quiet, privileged place! The well-designed layout of the villa will not le…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Xabia Javea, Spain
6 bath
770 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 3,750,000
Stunning sea and bay views! Spacious terraces!It features a large living room, wonderful bed…
Villa 3 room villa
Xabia Javea, Spain
3 bath
177 m²
€ 549,000
Beautiful villa with panoramic views of the mountains and the sea! Very calm and quiet place…
Villa 5 room villa
Xabia Javea, Spain
6 bath
444 m²
€ 3,370,000
Incredibly huge villa permeated with the spirit of freedom, with a charming panoramic view o…
Villa 4 room villa
Xabia Javea, Spain
4 bath
220 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 885,000
One of the new residential areas in Javea. Exciting q view of the valley, sea and mountains.…
Villa 6 room villa
Xabia Javea, Spain
6 bath
473 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 3,300,000
The stunning villa is located near the Montgo Natural Park in Javea. From its terraces you c…
Villa 4 room villa
Xabia Javea, Spain
7 bath
676 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 3,900,000
Great landscape! From the large terraces of the villa and the fabulous pool, an exciting, in…
Villa 5 room villa
Xabia Javea, Spain
7 bath
500 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 2,200,000
An exclusive very bright villa in one of the best places in the city of Javea, at the highes…
Villa 5 room villa
Xabia Javea, Spain
5 bath
577 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 2,400,000
Stunning real estate in a confidential place, but at the same time surrounded by the necessa…
Villa 6 room villa
Xabia Javea, Spain
8 bath
550 m²
€ 3,500,000
Privileged location! Just a few minutes from Granadella Beach. Here you can enjoy the gentle…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
8
