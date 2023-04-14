Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante
  5. Xabia Javea
  6. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Xabia Javea, Spain

Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Xabia Javea, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Xabia Javea, Spain
5 bath 270 m² Number of floors 4
€ 650,000
We offer the tremendous townhouse in Havei port! the Townhouse is equipped with the air c…
3 room townhousein Xabia Javea, Spain
3 room townhouse
Xabia Javea, Spain
3 bath 250 m² Number of floors 2
€ 319,000
The real estate in the faultless state and focused on the southeast with big terraces. Prop…
3 room townhousein Xabia Javea, Spain
3 room townhouse
Xabia Javea, Spain
3 bath 155 m² 3 Floor
€ 285,000
If you are interested in this object, write the Application and we will send the necessary data
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Xabia Javea, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Xabia Javea, Spain
4 bath 200 m² Number of floors 3
€ 330,750
If you consider this district for accommodation and there are necessary means — these …
3 room townhousein Xabia Javea, Spain
3 room townhouse
Xabia Javea, Spain
3 bath 174 m² Number of floors 3
€ 339,000
A new housing estate in the city of Haveya and consisting of 15 modern townhouses with a pr…
3 room townhousein Xabia Javea, Spain
3 room townhouse
Xabia Javea, Spain
3 bath 174 m² Number of floors 3
€ 339,000
A new housing estate in the city of Haveya and consisting of 15 modern townhouses with a pr…
3 room townhousein Xabia Javea, Spain
3 room townhouse
Xabia Javea, Spain
3 bath 174 m² Number of floors 3
€ 339,000
A new housing estate in the city of Haveya and consisting of 15 modern townhouses with a pr…
3 room townhousein Xabia Javea, Spain
3 room townhouse
Xabia Javea, Spain
3 bath 154 m² Number of floors 3
€ 339,000
A new housing estate in the city of Haveya and consisting of 15 modern townhouses with a pr…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Xabia Javea, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Xabia Javea, Spain
3 bath 298 m²
€ 449,000
The beautiful garden with swimming pool, tennis court, indoor pool will give you the opportu…
