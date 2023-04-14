Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Residential properties for sale in Xabia Javea, Spain

3 properties total found
3 room housein Xabia Javea, Spain
3 room house
Xabia Javea, Spain
158 m²
€ 685,000
3 room housein Xabia Javea, Spain
3 room house
Xabia Javea, Spain
162 m²
€ 685,000
4 room housein Xabia Javea, Spain
4 room house
Xabia Javea, Spain
220 m²
€ 1,095,000
