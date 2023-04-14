Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Xabia Javea, Spain

9 properties total found
6 room housein Xabia Javea, Spain
6 room house
Xabia Javea, Spain
7 Number of rooms 5 bath 639 m² Number of floors 2
€ 2,250,000
Introducing the chic Mediterranean-style villa in Javea. Javea – a quiet resort town on the …
5 room housein Xabia Javea, Spain
5 room house
Xabia Javea, Spain
7 Number of rooms 4 bath 400 m² Number of floors 2
€ 990,000
We offer a villa with a breathtaking view of the sea surrounded by a beautiful garden with f…
Villa 4 room villain Xabia Javea, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Xabia Javea, Spain
4 bath 346 m²
€ 634,150
Villa for sale in La Cala, Jávea, Costa BlancaThis modern style home will consist of: 140.49…
3 room apartmentin Xabia Javea, Spain
3 room apartment
Xabia Javea, Spain
2 bath 80 m²
€ 365,000
Apartments near the beach in Jávea, Costa Blanca The residential consists of 58 homes with 2…
2 room apartmentin Xabia Javea, Spain
2 room apartment
Xabia Javea, Spain
2 bath 59 m²
€ 267,000
Apartments near the beach in Jávea, Costa Blanca The residential consists of 58 homes with 2…
4 room housein Xabia Javea, Spain
4 room house
Xabia Javea, Spain
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 500 m² Number of floors 2
€ 4,400,000
Luxurious villa with fantastic sea views located on a hill in the elite area of Javea and ha…
3 room housein Xabia Javea, Spain
3 room house
Xabia Javea, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 213 m² Number of floors 2
€ 685,000
New spacious villa in the elite area of Javea - one of the most beautiful places on the coas…
3 room housein Xabia Javea, Spain
3 room house
Xabia Javea, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 185 m² Number of floors 1
€ 685,000
4 room housein Xabia Javea, Spain
4 room house
Xabia Javea, Spain
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 796 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,650,000
