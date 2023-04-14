Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante
  5. Xabia Javea
  6. Houses

Pool Houses for sale in Xabia Javea, Spain

House To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
3 room housein Xabia Javea, Spain
3 room house
Xabia Javea, Spain
158 m²
€ 685,000
3 room housein Xabia Javea, Spain
3 room house
Xabia Javea, Spain
162 m²
€ 685,000
4 room housein Xabia Javea, Spain
4 room house
Xabia Javea, Spain
220 m²
€ 1,095,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir