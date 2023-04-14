Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante
  5. Xabia Javea
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Xabia Javea, Spain

Villa 4 room villain Xabia Javea, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Xabia Javea, Spain
4 bath
€ 495,000
Two houses in one !! Independent and very spacious 217m2 villa, located within a green area …
6 room housein Xabia Javea, Spain
6 room house
Xabia Javea, Spain
7 Number of rooms 5 bath 639 m² Number of floors 2
€ 2,250,000
Introducing the chic Mediterranean-style villa in Javea. Javea – a quiet resort town on the …
Villa 3 room villain Xabia Javea, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Xabia Javea, Spain
3 bath 208 m²
€ 1,150,000
Modern villa in Jávea, Costa Blanca This beautiful stone finishing project has 2 floors whic…
3 room housein Xabia Javea, Spain
3 room house
Xabia Javea, Spain
158 m²
€ 685,000
3 room housein Xabia Javea, Spain
3 room house
Xabia Javea, Spain
162 m²
€ 685,000
4 room housein Xabia Javea, Spain
4 room house
Xabia Javea, Spain
220 m²
€ 1,095,000
5 room housein Xabia Javea, Spain
5 room house
Xabia Javea, Spain
7 Number of rooms 4 bath 400 m² Number of floors 2
€ 990,000
We offer a villa with a breathtaking view of the sea surrounded by a beautiful garden with f…
Villa 4 room villain Xabia Javea, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Xabia Javea, Spain
4 bath 346 m²
€ 634,150
Villa for sale in La Cala, Jávea, Costa BlancaThis modern style home will consist of: 140.49…
Villa 3 room villain Xabia Javea, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Xabia Javea, Spain
4 bath 199 m² Number of floors 2
€ 795,000
Modern villa with mountain views! You will find a beautiful house & ndash; a combination of …
Villa 4 room villain Xabia Javea, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Xabia Javea, Spain
4 bath 575 m² Number of floors 2
€ 2,695,000
The magnificent coast of the Mediterranean Sea! The unique design and endless views from whi…
Villa 4 room villain Xabia Javea, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Xabia Javea, Spain
3 bath 1 012 m²
€ 449,000
Excellent villa for sale, with panoramic views and very close to all services. It has a plot…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Xabia Javea, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Xabia Javea, Spain
8 bath 791 m²
€ 3,500,000
Huge glass windows create a magnificent view and give the layout a visual latitude. The loca…
Villa 6 room villain Xabia Javea, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Xabia Javea, Spain
8 bath 959 m²
€ 3,975,000
Everything here is as if saturated with the spirit of authenticity and that subtle note of n…
Villa 6 room villain Xabia Javea, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Xabia Javea, Spain
5 bath 1 067 m²
€ 3,450,000
Villa with impressive architecture, elegance, with elements. The property is located on a hi…
Villa 5 room villain Xabia Javea, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Xabia Javea, Spain
6 bath 950 m²
€ 3,450,000
A beautiful villa designed by an architect resembling a palace, and a panoramic view will gi…
Villa 5 room villain Xabia Javea, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Xabia Javea, Spain
6 bath 595 m²
€ 3,350,000
A charming property will become a real find and a profitable acquisition for you! High Tech …
Villa 6 room villain Xabia Javea, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Xabia Javea, Spain
6 bath 617 m² Number of floors 2
€ 2,600,000
Villa 6 room villain Xabia Javea, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Xabia Javea, Spain
5 bath 590 m² Number of floors 2
€ 3,000,000
Beauty, restrained luxury - these are the main characteristics of the object. Modern comfort…
Villa 4 room villain Xabia Javea, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Xabia Javea, Spain
5 bath 442 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,950,000
Own house by the sea & ndash; everyone's dream! And to imagine yourself sitting on an open v…
Villa 5 room villain Xabia Javea, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Xabia Javea, Spain
6 bath 335 m²
€ 1,200,000
Luxury new Villa in Javea with an area of 335 m2. Located in the Pinomar valley with sea and…
Villa 4 room villain Xabia Javea, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Xabia Javea, Spain
3 bath 301 m² Number of floors 2
€ 560,000
Villa in one of the best areas of Javea. Charming mountain view! The mild climate and chic b…
Villa 2 room villain Xabia Javea, Spain
Villa 2 room villa
Xabia Javea, Spain
2 bath 1 152 m² Number of floors 2
€ 420,000
Graceful villa with sea views.On the ground floor there is a stylish spacious lounge, and on…
4 room housein Xabia Javea, Spain
4 room house
Xabia Javea, Spain
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 500 m² Number of floors 2
€ 4,400,000
Luxurious villa with fantastic sea views located on a hill in the elite area of Javea and ha…
3 room housein Xabia Javea, Spain
3 room house
Xabia Javea, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 213 m² Number of floors 2
€ 685,000
New spacious villa in the elite area of Javea - one of the most beautiful places on the coas…
3 room housein Xabia Javea, Spain
3 room house
Xabia Javea, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 185 m² Number of floors 1
€ 685,000
4 room housein Xabia Javea, Spain
4 room house
Xabia Javea, Spain
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 796 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,650,000
Villa 6 room villain Xabia Javea, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Xabia Javea, Spain
5 bath 420 m² Number of floors 2
€ 799,000
We offer delicious real estate built in the immediate vicinity of Cala Ambolo Bay and Granad…
Villa 5 room villain Xabia Javea, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Xabia Javea, Spain
5 bath 400 m²
€ 999,800
Exclusive offer! Villa in Spain in a modern style with panoramic views of the valley in Jave…
Villa 3 room villain Xabia Javea, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Xabia Javea, Spain
3 bath 1 190 m²
€ 5,700,000
Good location! Magnificent architecture stands out in the middle of a beautiful garden with …
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Xabia Javea, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Xabia Javea, Spain
6 bath 690 m² Number of floors 3
€ 2,300,000
Luxury villa in a quiet, privileged place! The well-designed layout of the villa will not le…
