19 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
3 room apartment
Xabia Javea, Spain
2 bath
90 m²
€ 254,000
Apartments for sale in a residential area in Jávea, Alicante, Costa Blanca It is a residenti…
3 room apartment
Xabia Javea, Spain
2 bath
80 m²
€ 365,000
Apartments near the beach in Jávea, Costa Blanca The residential consists of 58 homes with 2…
2 room apartment
Xabia Javea, Spain
2 bath
59 m²
€ 267,000
Apartments near the beach in Jávea, Costa Blanca The residential consists of 58 homes with 2…
3 room apartment
Xabia Javea, Spain
2 bath
134 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 285,000
A luxurious complex located in the center of Javea, characterized by a favorable climate and…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Xabia Javea, Spain
2 bath
134 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 350,000
A luxurious complex located in the center of Javea, characterized by a favorable climate and…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Xabia Javea, Spain
2 bath
134 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 350,000
A luxurious complex located in the center of Javea, characterized by a favorable climate and…
3 room apartment
Xabia Javea, Spain
2 bath
134 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 390,000
A luxurious complex located in the center of Javea, characterized by a favorable climate and…
2 room apartment
Xabia Javea, Spain
2 bath
114 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 315,000
A luxurious complex located in the center of Javea, characterized by a favorable climate and…
3 room apartment
Xabia Javea, Spain
2 bath
131 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 365,000
A luxurious complex located in the center of Javea, characterized by a favorable climate and…
2 room apartment
Xabia Javea, Spain
1 bath
91 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 290,000
A luxurious complex located in the center of Javea, characterized by a favorable climate and…
3 room apartment
Xabia Javea, Spain
2 bath
132 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 345,000
A luxurious complex located in the center of Javea, characterized by a favorable climate and…
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Xabia Javea, Spain
3 bath
255 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 590,000
A luxurious complex located in the center of Javea, characterized by a favorable climate and…
3 room apartment
Xabia Javea, Spain
2 bath
118 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 320,000
The exclusive format of modern real estate, which was successfully implemented in a resident…
3 room apartment
Xabia Javea, Spain
3 bath
110 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 355,000
The exclusive housing estate with delightful design - the perfect place and to enjoy the Me…
3 room apartment
Xabia Javea, Spain
2 bath
100 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 350,000
The exclusive format of the modern real estate and which is successfully implemented in the…
3 room apartment
Xabia Javea, Spain
2 bath
122 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 325,000
The exclusive format of modern real estate, which was successfully implemented in a resident…
3 room apartment
Xabia Javea, Spain
2 bath
122 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 320,000
Exclusive residential complex fully meets the world standards of quality and service! The c…
3 room apartment
Xabia Javea, Spain
2 bath
104 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 231,000
We present to your attention modern apartments in the coastal area of the city of Javea - El…
3 room apartment
Xabia Javea, Spain
2 bath
112 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 253,000
Introducing modern apartments in the coastal area of Hawea - El Arenal! The new residential …
