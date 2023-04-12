UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Spain
New houses in Spain
All new buildings in Spain
8
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Spain
Residential
Apartment in Spain
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Spain
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land in Spain
Luxury Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Commercial
All commercial properties in Spain
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Spain
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Condo
Penthouse
House
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Villas
Seaview Villas for Sale in Spain
in Almoradi
178
in Santa Pola
76
in Benissa
179
in Castell-Platja d Aro
99
in San Pedro del Pinatar
76
in Adeje
42
in San Javier
67
in Arona
23
in Sant Joan d Alacant
49
in Elx Elche
50
in Community of Madrid
13
in el Campello
66
in Torre Pacheco
57
in Los Alcazares
68
in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares
12
in el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio
30
in Murcia
52
in Los Cristianos
11
in Selva
38
in Cartagena
34
Show more
Show less
Villa
Clear all
728 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Villa 5 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
4 bath
441 m²
€ 2,795,000
Welcome to this wonderful brand new villa, a stunning Andalusian Cortijo style home that has…
Villa 5 room villa
Ojen, Spain
4 bath
181 m²
€ 1,995,000
Welcome to this charming beach house that exudes soul and is situated just a few meters from…
Villa 3 room villa
Altea, Spain
2 bath
210 m²
€ 475,000
Beautiful villa in Urbanization Paradiso, Altea la Vella, Costa Blanca The house is located …
Villa 3 room villa
Elx Elche, Spain
2 bath
167 m²
€ 535,000
Villas for sale in El Pinet, Elche, Costa Blanca A private residential complex made up of 12…
Villa 4 room villa with golf view
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
4 bath
450 m²
€ 2,980,000
For sale this unique modern villa, designed by the Broadway Malyan architects, within an exc…
Villa 5 room villa
Benahavis, Spain
6 bath
750 m²
€ 4,850,000
For sale this spectacular villa of modern design, situated in a quiet residential area in Be…
Villa 4 room villa
Benahavis, Spain
4 bath
726 m²
€ 2,185,000
For sale this turnkey project of contemporary villa, in Montemayor, an urbanization in the B…
Villa 4 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
4 bath
564 m²
€ 2,866,000
Villa in project, turnkey, contemporary design, with 2 levels. Located in the area of Marbel…
Villa 6 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
6 bath
654 m²
€ 4,000,000
For sale this luxury Mediterranean style villa, decorated and furnished with exquisite taste…
Villa 3 room villa
Teulada, Spain
4 bath
248 m²
€ 950,000
Villa for sale in Moraira, Costa Blanca On the main floor, you will find a spacious living r…
Villa 3 room villa
Benissa, Spain
4 bath
192 m²
€ 950,000
Villa for sale in La Fustera, Benissa, Costa Blanca The property is distributed over two flo…
Villa 3 room villa
Benissa, Spain
3 bath
€ 1,325,000
Villa for sale in La Fustera, Benissa, Costa Blanca It has 3 bedrooms plus a study, which co…
Villa 5 room villa
Adeje, Spain
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
213 m²
€ 875,000
Beautiful villa 5 bedrooms in Callao Salvaje with ocean views. This is a cozy area within wa…
Villa 3 room villa
Marbella, Spain
3 bath
440 m²
€ 1,595,000
For sale this beautiful villa recently renovated, with a modern design and excellent qualiti…
Villa 4 room villa
Mijas, Spain
3 bath
320 m²
€ 1,330,000
The most precious feature of this charming Mediterranean villa for sale in Mijas Pueblo is i…
Villa 4 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
4 bath
390 m²
€ 1,995,000
This beautiful villa has been recently completed. It has been conceived in a contemporary, m…
Villa 3 room villa
Santiago del Teide, Spain
2 bath
395 m²
€ 1,250,000
Dream Homes Tenerife present you this newly renovated villa for sale in Puerto de Santiago w…
Villa 4 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 bath
244 m²
€ 695,000
Detached villa in El Albir, Costa Blanca Fantastic promotion of an Independent Villa with pr…
Villa 3 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 bath
223 m²
€ 605,000
Independent villas in El Albir, Costa Blanca These homes are distributed over 2 floors and a…
Villa 3 room villa
Adeje, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
235 m²
€ 935,000
Elegant and spacious villa in Callao Salvaje with ocean views. Villa with large plot, privat…
Villa 3 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath
150 m²
€ 685,000
Villas for sale in Villajoyosa, Costa Blanca 3 independent houses with 2 parking spaces with…
Villa 4 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
4 bath
288 m²
€ 1,900,000
This charming modern architecture villa is located in the Puerto del Capitan Urbanization, w…
Villa 6 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bath
533 m²
€ 3,395,000
Stunning Mediterranean architecture villa, located in Flamingos Golf in Benahavis, with spec…
Villa 3 room villa
Las Escalericas, Spain
3 bath
104 m²
€ 399,900
Villas for sale in San Miguel de Salinas, Costa Blanca Impressive homes with avant-garde des…
Villa 4 room villa
Estepona, Spain
3 bath
110 m²
€ 1,495,000
This fantastic luxury villa on the beach of Estepona looks almost front. The panoramic sea v…
Villa 3 room villa
Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 bath
128 m²
€ 419,900
Semi-detached villas in Torre de la Horadada, Costa Blanca Located just 150 meters from the …
Villa 3 room villa
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
3 bath
314 m²
€ 1,200,000
2 luxury villas in the Zenia Beach, Costa Blanca The residential is 650m from La Zenia beach…
Villa 4 room villa
Benahavis, Spain
3 bath
228 m²
€ 2,050,000
For sale this charming modern villa with Ibiza style, in the Paraiso Alto, a very quiet resi…
Villa 4 room villa with golf view
Estepona, Spain
3 bath
605 m²
€ 2,050,000
Welcome to Be Lagom, a new complex of 13 excellent luxury villas, designed with the best qua…
Villa 4 room villa
Benahavis, Spain
4 bath
686 m²
€ 2,650,000
This beautiful Mediterranean villa, in classic style, is located in one of the best areas, i…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
25
Properties features in Spain
with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map