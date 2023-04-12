Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Villas for Sale in Spain

in San Pedro del Pinatar
76
in Adeje
42
in San Javier
67
in Arona
23
in Sant Joan d Alacant
49
in Elx Elche
50
in Community of Madrid
13
in el Campello
66
52 properties total found
Villa 5 room villa with golf viewin Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with golf view
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
5 bath 380 m²
€ 3,995,000
Nestled in the heart of Marbella's Golf Valley, Villa Celine is a stunning newly renovated f…
Villa 4 room villain Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bath 284 m²
€ 2,225,000
This is an interesting property for those who value the location above all. In the middle of…
Villa 4 room villa with golf viewin Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with golf view
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
4 bath 450 m²
€ 2,980,000
For sale this unique modern villa, designed by the Broadway Malyan architects, within an exc…
Villa 5 room villain Benahavis, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Benahavis, Spain
6 bath 750 m²
€ 4,850,000
For sale this spectacular villa of modern design, situated in a quiet residential area in Be…
Villa 6 room villain Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
6 bath 557 m²
€ 5,490,000
For sale this modern villa only 50 m from the beach and the promenade of San Pedro de Alcant…
Villa 4 room villain Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Marbella, Spain
4 bath 192 m²
€ 1,995,000
For sale this brand new villa with excellent qualities, located in a pleasant residential ar…
Villa 4 room villain Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
4 bath 420 m²
€ 2,850,000
For sale this modern design villa, in the heart of Marbella's golden mile, in the residentia…
Villa 4 room villain Benahavis, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Benahavis, Spain
4 bath 726 m²
€ 2,185,000
For sale this turnkey project of contemporary villa, in Montemayor, an urbanization in the B…
Villa 4 room villain Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
4 bath 564 m²
€ 2,866,000
Villa in project, turnkey, contemporary design, with 2 levels. Located in the area of Marbel…
Villa 6 room villain Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
6 bath 654 m²
€ 4,000,000
For sale this luxury Mediterranean style villa, decorated and furnished with exquisite taste…
Villa 5 room villain Marbella, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Marbella, Spain
4 bath 392 m²
€ 1,900,000
For sale this renovated villa, with Mediterranean architecture and modern interior design, S…
Villa 3 room villain Marbella, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Marbella, Spain
3 bath 440 m²
€ 1,595,000
For sale this beautiful villa recently renovated, with a modern design and excellent qualiti…
Villa 5 room villain Estepona, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Estepona, Spain
6 bath 550 m²
€ 2,990,000
For sale this renovated villa of Mediterranean architecture with modern interiors, built in …
Villa 4 room villain Mijas, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Mijas, Spain
3 bath 320 m²
€ 1,330,000
The most precious feature of this charming Mediterranean villa for sale in Mijas Pueblo is i…
Villa 4 room villain Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
4 bath 390 m²
€ 1,995,000
This beautiful villa has been recently completed. It has been conceived in a contemporary, m…
Villa 5 room villain Istan, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Istan, Spain
5 bath 513 m²
€ 3,495,000
Modern villa for sale next to the lake in Istan, only 12 minutes from Marbella and Puerto Ba…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
5 bath 940 m²
€ 5,950,000
This beautiful house is located within the Vega del Colorado urbanization in Nueva Andalucia…
Villa 5 room villain Benahavis, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Benahavis, Spain
5 bath 658 m²
€ 1,810,000
For sale this villa of Mediterranean architecture, built in 2008, with excellent qualities, …
Villa 4 room villain Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
4 bath 418 m²
€ 2,550,000
This fantastic and exclusive property is located within a small enclosed enclosure of Nueva …
Villa 4 room villain Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
4 bath 288 m²
€ 1,900,000
This charming modern architecture villa is located in the Puerto del Capitan Urbanization, w…
Villa 6 room villain Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bath 533 m²
€ 3,395,000
Stunning Mediterranean architecture villa, located in Flamingos Golf in Benahavis, with spec…
Villa 4 room villain Benahavis, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Benahavis, Spain
3 bath 228 m²
€ 2,050,000
For sale this charming modern villa with Ibiza style, in the Paraiso Alto, a very quiet resi…
Villa 4 room villa with golf viewin Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with golf view
Estepona, Spain
3 bath 605 m²
€ 2,050,000
Welcome to Be Lagom, a new complex of 13 excellent luxury villas, designed with the best qua…
Villa 4 room villa with golf viewin Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with golf view
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
4 bath 370 m²
€ 2,499,000
For sale this Mediterranean villa in a residential area El Herrojo, an exclusive gated urban…
Villa 4 room villain Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Estepona, Spain
4 bath 524 m²
€ 1,950,000
This wonderful Mediterranean villa is located in the heart of the urbanization El Paraíso Al…
Villa 4 room villain Benahavis, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Benahavis, Spain
4 bath 686 m²
€ 2,650,000
This beautiful Mediterranean villa, in classic style, is located in one of the best areas, i…
Villa 4 room villain Marbella, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Marbella, Spain
3 bath 504 m²
€ 1,690,000
Beautiful property in a very quiet and private setting in Nueva Andalucia, above Puerto Banu…
Villa 4 room villain Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
4 bath 455 m²
€ 3,750,000
Fantastic property 300 metres from Las Brisas Golf Club, in Nueva Andalucia, the upper area …
Villa 6 room villa with golf viewin Benahavis, Spain
Villa 6 room villa with golf view
Benahavis, Spain
7 bath 860 m²
€ 3,700,000
For sale this luxurious Mediterranean villa, of classic design, in an idyllic golf setting, …
Villa 5 room villa with golf viewin Benahavis, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with golf view
Benahavis, Spain
5 bath 617 m²
€ 2,800,000
For sale this modern turnkey villa project, frontline golf, in the well known residential ar…

