Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Andalusia
  4. Sierra de Cadiz
  5. Villamartin
  6. Villas

Villas for sale in Villamartin, Spain

Villa To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa in Villamartin, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Villamartin, Spain
2 bath 120 m²
€ 175,000
Villa 4 room villa in Villamartin, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Villamartin, Spain
2 bath 165 m²
€ 529,000
Villa for sale in Villamartin in the Pinada Golf area. The total area of 165.00 m2, the plot…
Villa 3 room villa in Villamartin, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Villamartin, Spain
2 bath 80 m²
€ 179,000
House for sale in Villamartin in the Villamartín area. The total area of 80.00 m2, the plot …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir