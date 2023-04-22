Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Valle del Guadalhorce, Spain

Coin
1
Pizarra
1
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath 99 m²
€ 499,000
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 99 m2.Terrace: 55 m2, solarium: 95 m2.New Build.There is commun…
2 room apartment in Los Balcones, Spain
2 room apartment
Los Balcones, Spain
2 bath 104 m²
€ 184,900
Apartments on the first floor in new housing estate in the south Costa Blanca!!! At your s…
Villa 3 room villa in els Poblets, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
els Poblets, Spain
2 bath 140 m²
€ 285,000
3 room apartment in Valencian Community, Spain
3 room apartment
Valencian Community, Spain
2 bath 98 m²
€ 219,900
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 98 m2.Terrace: 23 m2.The Apartment is situated by sea.New Build…
Villa 5 room villa in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Mutxamel, Spain
4 bath 192 m²
€ 393,707
Separate villa with a large plot and private pool in the best residential area of Muksamel, …
Villa 3 room villa in Xabia Javea, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Xabia Javea, Spain
3 bath 343 m² Number of floors 2
€ 695,000
Villa 3 room villa in Calp, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Calp, Spain
2 bath 214 m² Number of floors 2
€ 420,000
Charming and renovated villa with panoramic sea views. The house has two separate apartments…
Villa 4 room villa in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
4 bath 230 m²
€ 786,304
BEAUTY VILLA WITH A BIG BASSIN IN THE BEST URBANIZATION OF THE ERIUEL COSTA VILLA …
4 room apartment in Alicante, Spain
4 room apartment
Alicante, Spain
2 bath 120 m²
€ 450,000
An exclusive residential located within the new Benalúa Sur sector, on the plot closest to t…
3 room apartment in Spain, Spain
3 room apartment
Spain, Spain
100 m²
€ 339,000
Excellent ground floor apartment in the center of Albira! This magnificent ground floo…
1 room apartment in Benidorm, Spain
1 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
€ 402,000
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath 70 m²
€ 195,900

