Pool Residential properties for sale in Valle del Almanzora, Spain

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Villa 3 room villain Xabia Javea, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Xabia Javea, Spain
2 bath 140 m² Number of floors 1
€ 565,000
Modern villa in the prestigious urbanization of the city of Havea with highly developed inf…
2 room apartmentin Finestrat, Spain
2 room apartment
Finestrat, Spain
2 bath 79 m²
€ 300,080
Residential complex with 21 exclusive homes, it consists of 8 floors and has a community gar…
2 room apartmentin Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath 70 m² 1 Floor
€ 63,000
Apartments near a beautiful beach to which 5 minutes on foot. You will find a cozy lounge, …
Villa 4 room villain Senija, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Senija, Spain
4 bath 967 m²
€ 2,040,642
The tremendous project of country house of the class "Premium" with beautiful panoramic vie…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Altea, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
5 bath 970 m²
€ 2,900,000
DescriptionModern, luxury Villa with a unique panoramic sea view in the most exclusive resid…
3 room apartmentin Pulpi, Spain
3 room apartment
Pulpi, Spain
2 bath 89 m²
€ 213,956
3 room apartmentin Torrevieja, Spain
3 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 115 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 144,323
Stunning and spacious three-bedroom apartment right next to the Mediterranean beach!Good loc…
2 room apartmentin Los Balcones, Spain
2 room apartment
Los Balcones, Spain
2 bath 131 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 175,900
New housing estate in Torrevyekh - 24 modern country houses with the private pool and 64 com…
2 room apartmentin Almoradi, Spain
2 room apartment
Almoradi, Spain
2 bath 69 m²
€ 188,124
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN ALGORFA~ ~ New Build residential complex of independent or …
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath 79 m²
€ 305,000
The property combines severity practicality and elegance. Thanks to the design project th…
3 room apartment with golf viewin Mijas, Spain
3 room apartment with golf view
Mijas, Spain
2 bath 105 m²
€ 499,000
Fantastic apartment for sale in a gated complex of apartments with modern design. Excellent …
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath 90 m²
€ 162,026
We present a fantastic duplex penthouse with sea views in the beautiful Molino Blanco urbani…

Properties features in Valle del Almanzora, Spain

with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
