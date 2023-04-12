Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Villas for sale in Valencian Community, Spain

37 properties total found
Villa 3 room villain Altea, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Altea, Spain
2 bath 184 m²
€ 549,000
DescriptionA rare opportunity to buy a villa from the bank, completely ready for living, fur…
Villa 3 room villain Denia, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Denia, Spain
3 bath 211 m²
€ 799,000
Villa for sale in Denia, Costa Blanca The house is located in a residential area at the foot…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Altea, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
5 bath 970 m²
€ 2,900,000
DescriptionModern, luxury Villa with a unique panoramic sea view in the most exclusive resid…
Villa 6 room villain Altea, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Altea, Spain
6 bath 739 m²
€ 4,500,000
DescriptionLuxury Villa with stunning sea views, located on one of the best streets in the b…
Villa 9 room villain Altea, Spain
Villa 9 room villa
Altea, Spain
11 bath 1 767 m²
€ 5,900,000
DescriptionUnrivaled in luxury, Complex of two Villas, in the prestigious residential area A…
Villa 5 room villain Calp, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Calp, Spain
6 bath 1 095 m²
€ 2,999,000
DescriptionBest Villa in Calpe with a plot of 0.8 hectares – 2.999.000 euros.Land area: 8.05…
Villa 3 room villain el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
2 bath 657 m²
€ 1,562,000
Bright villa in Cumbres del Sol, Costa Blanca you will feel that the Mediterranean sun fill …
Villa 4 room villain Rojales, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Rojales, Spain
3 bath 306 m²
€ 560,000
Luxury villas in Rojales, Costa Blanca, Alicante homes with 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and…
Villa 4 room villain Altea, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Altea, Spain
3 bath 210 m²
€ 820,000
DescriptionBeautiful Villa in the best residential complex on the Costa Blanca, 820.000 €!Be…
Villa 4 room villain Altea, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Altea, Spain
4 bath 449 m²
€ 1,950,000
DescriptionModern Villa with sea views, built by a renowned architect in one of the best com…
Villa 6 room villain Benidorm, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Benidorm, Spain
7 bath 700 m²
€ 3,250,000
DescriptionEXCLUSIVE LUXURY VILLA IN BENIDORM NEAR THE BEACHPrice: 3.250.000 €Villa with 6 b…
Villa 3 room villain Altea, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Altea, Spain
177 m²
€ 450,000
DescriptionEXCELLENT VILLA FOR 450.000 € IN THE BEST RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX ON THE COSTA BLANCA…
Villa 5 room villain Altea, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Altea, Spain
5 bath 478 m²
€ 1,450,000
DescriptionUnique Luxury Villa, in a closed guarded residential complex Altea Hills, one of …
Villa 4 room villain Altea, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Altea, Spain
4 bath 450 m²
€ 2,500,000
DescriptionGorgeous NEW house overlooking the yacht Port of Campomanes in the city of Altea,…
Villa 5 room villain Benidorm, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Benidorm, Spain
5 bath 432 m²
€ 1,370,000
DescriptionThe best Villa in its category for € 1.37 million in Spain!Located in the most pr…
Villa 5 room villain Calp, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Calp, Spain
7 bath 670 m²
€ 2,780,000
DescriptionThis beautiful Villa is a posh villa that was built in 2014 in a magnificent plac…
Villa 4 room villain Altea, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Altea, Spain
4 bath 560 m²
€ 1,380,000
DescriptionThis beautiful, cozy Villa is located in a privileged place – elite and secured u…
Villa 3 room villain Altea, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Altea, Spain
3 bath 650 m²
€ 4,500,000
DescriptionModern, luxury Villa with a unique panoramic sea view in the most exclusive resid…
Villa 3 room villain Altea, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Altea, Spain
4 bath 503 m²
€ 4,500,000
DescriptionModern, luxury Villa with a unique panoramic sea view in the most exclusive resid…
Villa 4 room villain Altea, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Altea, Spain
4 bath 630 m²
€ 4,000,000
DescriptionModern, luxury Villa with a unique panoramic sea view in the most exclusive resid…
Villa 4 room villain Altea, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Altea, Spain
4 bath 400 m²
€ 1,300,000
DescriptionUnique Villa in a prestigious area of ​​the Costa Blanca in Spain, with fantastic…
Villa Villain Benidorm, Spain
Villa Villa
Benidorm, Spain
2 100 m²
€ 3,800,000
DescriptionNew Boutique Hotel with 17 Villas for sale in Benidorm, Spain for 3.8 mills. €The…
Villa 4 room villain Altea, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Altea, Spain
3 bath 260 m²
€ 630,000
DescriptionBeautiful Villa with views of the sea and mountains, located in the exclusive urb…
Villa 3 room villain Altea, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Altea, Spain
3 bath 330 m²
€ 550,000
DescriptionBeautiful Mediterranean-style villa in Altea Hills with sea views: price 550,000 …
Villa 9 room villain Altea, Spain
Villa 9 room villa
Altea, Spain
11 bath 1 767 m²
€ 5,900,000
DescriptionUnrivaled in luxury, Complex of two Villas, in the prestigious residential area A…
Villa 5 room villain Benidorm, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Benidorm, Spain
6 bath 650 m²
€ 2,400,000
DescriptionBeautiful, modern Villa with a unique view of the sea and the city of Benidorm in…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Benidorm, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
6 bath 650 m²
€ 2,155,000
DescriptionBeautiful Villa in Benidorm!Villa with 7 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, and a separate gu…
Villa Villain Altea, Spain
Villa Villa
Altea, Spain
372 m²
€ 1,750,000
DescriptionSpectacular Luxury Villa in the prestigious residence of Altea Hills with 24-hour…
Villa Villain Altea, Spain
Villa Villa
Altea, Spain
1 619 m²
€ 3,750,000
DescriptionHigh standing villa of four heights with panoramic views of the sea and the mount…
Villa Villain Altea, Spain
Villa Villa
Altea, Spain
127 m²
€ 250,000
DescriptionSale of the commercial premise in the hotel-residential complex “Villa Gadea” (Al…

