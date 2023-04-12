UAE
Seaview Villas for Sale in Valencian Community, Spain
Aspe
7
la Nucia
13
San Fulgencio
20
Oliva
2
Gandia
6
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig
6
el Camp de Turia
2
Valencia
1
l Alcoia
3
Comarca de Valencia
1
Novelda
1
la Ribera Baixa
4
Alzira
2
l Horta Oest
3
la Ribera Alta
2
la Vall d Albaida
3
Xixona Jijona
2
Torrent
2
Crevillent
1
430 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Villa 3 room villa
Altea, Spain
2 bath
210 m²
€ 475,000
Beautiful villa in Urbanization Paradiso, Altea la Vella, Costa Blanca The house is located …
Villa 3 room villa
Elx Elche, Spain
2 bath
167 m²
€ 535,000
Villas for sale in El Pinet, Elche, Costa Blanca A private residential complex made up of 12…
Villa 3 room villa
Teulada, Spain
4 bath
248 m²
€ 950,000
Villa for sale in Moraira, Costa Blanca On the main floor, you will find a spacious living r…
Villa 3 room villa
Benissa, Spain
4 bath
192 m²
€ 950,000
Villa for sale in La Fustera, Benissa, Costa Blanca The property is distributed over two flo…
Villa 3 room villa
Benissa, Spain
3 bath
€ 1,325,000
Villa for sale in La Fustera, Benissa, Costa Blanca It has 3 bedrooms plus a study, which co…
Villa 4 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 bath
244 m²
€ 695,000
Detached villa in El Albir, Costa Blanca Fantastic promotion of an Independent Villa with pr…
Villa 3 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 bath
223 m²
€ 605,000
Independent villas in El Albir, Costa Blanca These homes are distributed over 2 floors and a…
Villa 3 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath
150 m²
€ 685,000
Villas for sale in Villajoyosa, Costa Blanca 3 independent houses with 2 parking spaces with…
Villa 3 room villa
Las Escalericas, Spain
3 bath
104 m²
€ 399,900
Villas for sale in San Miguel de Salinas, Costa Blanca Impressive homes with avant-garde des…
Villa 3 room villa
Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 bath
128 m²
€ 419,900
Semi-detached villas in Torre de la Horadada, Costa Blanca Located just 150 meters from the …
Villa 3 room villa
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
3 bath
314 m²
€ 1,200,000
2 luxury villas in the Zenia Beach, Costa Blanca The residential is 650m from La Zenia beach…
Villa 5 room villa
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
5 bath
200 m²
€ 900,000
Duplex 150 m from the beach in Dehesa de Campoamor, Orihuela Costa, Costa Blanca This magnif…
Villa 2 room villa
els Poblets, Spain
2 bath
66 m²
€ 199,000
Semi-detached villas in Denia, Alicante, Costa Blanca A residential that has 14 semi-detache…
Villa 3 room villa
els Poblets, Spain
2 bath
70 m²
€ 255,000
Semi-detached villas in Denia, Alicante, Costa Blanca A residential that has 14 semi-detache…
Villa 5 room villa
Calp, Spain
5 bath
350 m²
€ 3,500,000
Luxury villa with sea views in Moraira, Costa Blanca The house is located in an exclusive ar…
Villa 4 room villa
Calp, Spain
4 bath
€ 1,395,000
Luxury villa with views of the Peñón del Ifach in Calpe, Costa Blanca Located very close to …
Villa 3 room villa
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
3 bath
300 m²
€ 1,150,000
2 luxury villas in the Zenia Beach, Costa Blanca The residential is 650m from La Zenia beach…
Villa 3 room villa
Altea, Spain
2 bath
184 m²
€ 549,000
DescriptionA rare opportunity to buy a villa from the bank, completely ready for living, fur…
Villa 2 room villa
Los Balcones, Spain
2 bath
224 m²
€ 354,000
Semi-detached villas in Balcones de Torrevieja, Costa Blanca An exclusive residential area f…
Villa 3 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 bath
138 m²
€ 555,000
Villa for sale in Alfaz del Pi, Costa Blanca Corner plot, has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, a …
Villa 3 room villa
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath
125 m²
€ 512,000
Villa for sale in Polop de la Marina, Alicante, Costa BlancaPLOT: 400m2 HOUSE: 100m2 built (…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
5 bath
970 m²
€ 2,900,000
DescriptionModern, luxury Villa with a unique panoramic sea view in the most exclusive resid…
Villa 3 room villa
el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain
3 bath
134 m²
€ 575,000
Villa 6 room villa
Altea, Spain
6 bath
739 m²
€ 4,500,000
DescriptionLuxury Villa with stunning sea views, located on one of the best streets in the b…
Villa 9 room villa
Altea, Spain
11 bath
1 767 m²
€ 5,900,000
DescriptionUnrivaled in luxury, Complex of two Villas, in the prestigious residential area A…
Villa 5 room villa
Calp, Spain
6 bath
1 095 m²
€ 2,999,000
DescriptionBest Villa in Calpe with a plot of 0.8 hectares – 2.999.000 euros.Land area: 8.05…
Villa 3 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
3 bath
163 m²
€ 889,000
Villas in Sierra Cortina, Finestrat, Costa Blanca 30 independent homes of avant-garde design…
Villa 3 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
3 bath
163 m²
€ 839,000
Villas in Sierra Cortina, Finestrat, Costa Blanca 30 independent homes of avant-garde design…
Villa 3 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
3 bath
163 m²
€ 669,000
Villas in Sierra Cortina, Finestrat, Costa Blanca 30 independent homes of avant-garde design…
Villa 3 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
3 bath
209 m²
€ 679,000
Villas in Sierra Cortina, Finestrat, Costa Blanca 30 independent homes of avant-garde design…
