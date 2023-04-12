Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Valencian Community, Spain

Villa 3 room villain Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 167 m²
€ 215,000
Villa with a plot. The area of the house is 167 square meters. m., plot 434 square meters. …
Villa 3 room villain Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
3 bath
€ 450,000
A new project of 40 luxury villas in the style of High Tech with panoramic views of the sea …
Villa 2 room villain Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 2 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 85 m²
€ 231,000
Villa in Daya Vieja. 2 bedrooms. 2 bathrooms. South side. 85 sq. m. Fully equipped. Pr…
Villa 3 room villain el Palomar, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
el Palomar, Spain
3 bath
€ 945,000
Perfectly mimicked with the surroundings, this exclusive design villa, very well located and…
Villa 3 room villain Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
3 bath 110 m²
€ 368,000
NEW VILLAS IN THE LOS MONTESINOSResidential complex of 12 new villas in Los Montesinos, La H…
Villa 4 room villain Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
2 bath 92 m²
€ 195,000
House for sale in Oriuela Costa in La Zenia. The total area of 92.00 m2, the plot of 160 m2,…
Villa 4 room villain Finestrat, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
3 bath 150 m²
€ 560,000
This newly built house has avant-garde design, a large plot, privacy and sea and mountain vi…
Villa 2 room villain Los Balcones, Spain
Villa 2 room villa
Los Balcones, Spain
1 bath 77 m²
€ 184,900
Villa 2 room villain Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 2 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath 110 m²
€ 89,900
Villa 3 room villain Calp, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Calp, Spain
2 bath 167 m²
€ 1,199,000
Villa 3 room villain Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath 147 m²
€ 445,000
Villa 3 room villain Calp, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Calp, Spain
2 bath 164 m²
€ 1,098,000
Villa 3 room villain Calp, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Calp, Spain
2 bath 155 m²
€ 1,049,000
Villa 4 room villain Calp, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Calp, Spain
3 bath 212 m²
€ 1,269,000
Villa 5 room villain Rojales, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Rojales, Spain
4 bath 310 m²
€ 720,000
Beautiful house of 300 m2 facing south and overlooking the lake. Distributed on two stories,…
Villa 3 room villain Calp, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Calp, Spain
3 bath 141 m²
€ 750,000
Villa 3 room villain Almoradi, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Almoradi, Spain
2 bath 128 m² 1 Floor
€ 287,000
Villa 5 room villain Finestrat, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
5 bath 375 m²
€ 1,150,000
Villa 3 room villain la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath 107 m²
€ 399,000
Villas for sale in Finestrat, Costa Blanca Various models of different typologies, signature…
Villa 4 room villain la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath 120 m²
€ 469,000
Villas for sale in Finestrat, Costa Blanca Various models of different typologies, signature…
Villa 3 room villain la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
4 bath 192 m²
€ 795,000
Villas for sale in Finestrat, Costa Blanca Various models of different typologies, signature…
Villa 3 room villain la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath 150 m²
€ 595,000
Villas for sale in Finestrat, Costa Blanca A place magically located between the mountains a…
Villa 3 room villain Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
3 bath 110 m²
€ 368,000
Villas in La Herrada, Los Montesinos, Costa Blanca A new development of 12 independent homes…
Villa 3 room villain Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
3 bath 176 m²
€ 367,000
Townhouses in Balcón de Finestrat, Costa Blanca The townhouses have 3 bedrooms and 3 bathroo…
Villa 3 room villain Altea, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Altea, Spain
2 bath 210 m²
€ 475,000
Beautiful villa in Urbanization Paradiso, Altea la Vella, Costa Blanca The house is located …
Villa 3 room villain Calp, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Calp, Spain
2 bath 156 m²
€ 699,000
Newly built villa with a private pool 500 meters from the beach.Distributed on one floor, it…

Properties features in Valencian Community, Spain

