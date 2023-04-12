Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Townhouses

Pool Townhouses for sale in Valencian Community, Spain

Benidorm
140
l Alacanti
255
Calp
395
l Alfas del Pi
501
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa
99
Pilar de la Horadada
231
Alicante
92
Altea
309
Show more
Townhouse To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Benidorm, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath 84 m²
€ 250,000
DescriptionTownhouse for sale in a residential complex in Finestrat (province of Alicante), …

Properties features in Valencian Community, Spain

with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir