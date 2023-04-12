Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Valencian Community, Spain

8 properties total found
3 room townhousein Busot, Spain
3 room townhouse
Busot, Spain
2 bath 130 m²
€ 230,000
NEW CONSTRUCTION RESIDENTIAL IN BUSOT. New construction residential of semi-detached and se…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Busot, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Busot, Spain
2 bath 84 m²
€ 186,000
Residential new construction of townhouses and semi-detached houses in Busot. Beautiful 2-b…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Formentera del Segura, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Formentera del Segura, Spain
2 bath 85 m²
€ 169,000
In the centre of the beautiful town of Benijófar is currently created&nbsp;a modern styl…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Almoradi, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Almoradi, Spain
2 bath 97 m²
€ 245,000
NEW BUILD MODERN RESIDENTIAL IN DAYA NUEVA New Build residential of townhouses in Daya Nuev…
3 room townhousein Torrevieja, Spain
3 room townhouse
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath 90 m²
€ 137,260
Partially renovated semi-detached house for sale located in the Doña Inés urbanization on th…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Santa Pola, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
3 bath 85 m²
€ 199,900
Townhouse in Alicante, Gran Alacant area , Puerto Marino urbanization. If you want to have …
3 room townhousein Monforte del Cid, Spain
3 room townhouse
Monforte del Cid, Spain
2 bath 105 m²
€ 220,000
New construction of semi-detached houses in Alicante in Monforte del Cid ( Elche ) near the …
3 room townhousein Torrevieja, Spain
3 room townhouse
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath 150 m²
€ 190,000
Beautiful duplex fully furnished, located two km. Beach Shipwrecked, in a very quiet environ…

