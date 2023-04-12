Show property on map Show properties list
Studios for Sale in Valencian Community, Spain

el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
11
Torrevieja
7
Guardamar del Segura
3
l Alacanti
2
Alicante
1
Denia
1
el Campello
1
la Marina Alta
1
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Villa 4 room villain Senija, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Senija, Spain
4 bath
€ 1,373,857
If you are interested in this property - write the Application and we will send necessary d…
Villa 4 room villain Finestrat, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
3 bath 120 m²
€ 577,321
MODERN VILLAS WITH SEA VIEWS !!!~ ~ The Residential Complex is located in one of the most ch…
3 room apartmentin Estepona, Spain
3 room apartment
Estepona, Spain
2 bath 130 m²
€ 238,000
6 room housein Orihuela, Spain
6 room house
Orihuela, Spain
6 Number of rooms 220 m²
€ 499,195
Bungalow 2 bedroomsin el Campello, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
2 bath 248 m²
€ 695,000
Bungalow for sale in El Campello in the Campello Playa area. The total area of 248.00 m2, th…
Villa 6 room villain Aspe, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Aspe, Spain
3 bath 380 m²
€ 824,314
Spacious and elegant property is situated in privileged location. Sharing a dinner with frie…
Villa 4 room villain Calp, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Calp, Spain
7 bath 430 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,588,192
4 room apartmentin Orihuela, Spain
4 room apartment
Orihuela, Spain
4 Number of rooms 90 m²
€ 132,468
Tarragona Koma-Ruga San Salvador Beautiful apartment with sea view. Apartment area 65m2 + te…
4 room housein Costa Blanca, Spain
4 room house
Costa Blanca, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 179 m²
€ 368,099
Villa Villain Orihuela, Spain
Villa Villa
Orihuela, Spain
360 m²
€ 1,270,678
3 room townhousein Catral, Spain
3 room townhouse
Catral, Spain
3 bath 194 m²
€ 141,049
Apartment in Catral. It has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, living room, kitchen and separate g…
Villa 3 room villain Altea, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Altea, Spain
3 bath 356 m²
€ 769,360
Villa for sale is situated in with access only for the property owners, with five independen…

