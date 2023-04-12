UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Spain
New houses in Spain
All new buildings in Spain
8
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Spain
Residential
Apartment in Spain
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Spain
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land in Spain
Luxury Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Commercial
All commercial properties in Spain
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Spain
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Condo
Penthouse
House
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Valencian Community
Studios
Studios for Sale in Valencian Community, Spain
el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
11
Torrevieja
7
Guardamar del Segura
3
l Alacanti
2
Alicante
1
Denia
1
el Campello
1
la Marina Alta
1
la Marina Baixa
1
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa
1
Orihuela
1
Show more
Show less
Studio apartment
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Union Hill-Novelty Hill, United States
2 Number of rooms
3 bath
172 m²
€ 317,669
A wonderful townhouse located near the golf resort of La Cala Golf, in Michas. The house ha…
3 room house
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
130 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 363,442
For sale is a modern new house located in the center of Santa Cristina de Aro, the coast of …
2 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
139 m²
4/26 Floor
€ 700,000
3 room townhouse
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
4 bath
133 m²
€ 485,000
3 bedrooms, 4 bathroomsArea: 133 m2.Garden: 150 m2, 2 terraces: 110 m2.Orientation - south.N…
Villa 4 room villa
Altea, Spain
5 bath
600 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,650,000
We present to yours country house in the district Sierra Alteya. the House with excellent q…
2 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath
104 m²
31/36 Floor
€ 423,870
A brilliant and modern residential complex of increased comfort and safety, with expressive …
2 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath
78 m²
€ 185,156
3 room apartment
Orihuela, Spain
2 bath
136 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 209,300
Elegant property with a stunning view of mountains. Thanks to the design project appear…
Villa 4 room villa
Xabia Javea, Spain
4 bath
339 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 698,900
Designer new villa in one of the most famous and prestigious places on Costa Blanca.The prop…
3 room house
Costa Calida, Spain
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
131 m²
€ 360,004
3 room house
Spain, Spain
319 m²
€ 522,759
Villa 5 room villa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
4 bath
290 m²
€ 590,000
Spacious villa with delightful panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea and mountains, loca…
Properties features in Valencian Community, Spain
with swimming pool
with by the sea
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map