Pool Number of rooms for sale in Valencian Community, Spain
Santa Pola
104
Sant Joan d Alacant
46
Elx Elche
38
el Campello
21
el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio
15
Safor
21
Mutxamel
2
Aspe
11
la Nucia
8
San Fulgencio
1
Oliva
12
Gandia
6
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig
3
la Plana Alta
5
Valencia
3
Comarca de Valencia
3
Novelda
4
Show more
Show less
Similar properties in the surrounding area
3 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath
176 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 742,500
First Line of the sea! Profitability of 50%! the First place on real estate! Rare c…
Apartment
Malaga, Spain
44 m²
€ 126,160
New Development: Prices from € 139,000 to € 342,000. [Beds: 1 - …
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Benissa, Spain
9 bath
1 000 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 3,700,000
An exclusive country house with direct access to the beach and pier for yachts and with a f…
4 room house
Alacant Alicante, Spain
5 Number of rooms
€ 2,588,902
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
159 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 675,000
Introducing the townhouse with sea views in the city of Oriuela Costa in the Cabo Rog area. …
3 room apartment
Benahavis, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
173 m²
€ 1,204,531
House
Barcelona, Spain
218 m²
€ 987,851
Spain province of Barcelona Costa del Garraf Sitges House near the beach in Sitges Impeccabl…
2 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
1 bath
70 m²
4 Floor
€ 132,000
3 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath
382 m²
€ 854,000
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 381 m2.Solarium: 167 m2.Orientation - south.New Build.There is …
2 room apartment
Costa Blanca, Spain
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
72 m²
€ 137,386
House
Spain, Spain
€ 2,200,000
For sale is a luxury villa in sunny Spain, the Balearic Islands . It is located on the sho…
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath
131 m²
€ 209,772
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL OF BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN LOS BALCONES~ ~ New Build UNIQUE residential…
Properties features in Valencian Community, Spain
with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Search using the map