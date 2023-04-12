Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Rooms

Seaview Number of rooms for Sale in Valencian Community, Spain

Oliva
12
Gandia
6
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig
3
la Plana Alta
5
Valencia
3
Comarca de Valencia
3
Novelda
4
Alzira
1
Show more
Room To archive
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Villa 4 room villain Spain, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Spain, Spain
540 m²
€ 987,851
The Modern style villa is located in the elite area of Marbella – Cabopino, Spain. The villa…
Villa 3 room villain Alacant Alicante, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Alacant Alicante, Spain
2 bath 170 m²
€ 178,803
A magnificent villa project with the possibility of location on the coast. The model is char…
3 room apartmentin Torrevieja, Spain
3 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath 67 m²
€ 89,900
Villa 4 room villain Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
4 bath 455 m²
€ 3,750,000
Fantastic property 300 metres from Las Brisas Golf Club, in Nueva Andalucia, the upper area …
Villa 3 room villain la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath 150 m²
€ 595,000
New construction, privileged location in Finestrat, borders the river Alfarelles de la Tapia…
2 room apartmentin Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath 55 m²
€ 59,450
Excellent apartment for sale in Torrevieha, 800 meters from the amazing sandy beach, as wel…
Villa 3 room villain Valencian Community, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Valencian Community, Spain
2 bath 112 m²
€ 334,000
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 112 m2.Plot size: 256 m2.Solarium: 104 m2.New Build.There is pr…
Villa 3 room villain el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
2 bath 260 m²
€ 658,000
New villa in a residential development near Moraira (Alicante) with sea and mountain views. …
Villa 4 room villain Cartagena, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Cartagena, Spain
3 bath 153 m²
€ 575,000
4 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 153 m2.Plot size: 640 m2.The Villa is situated by lake.New Buil…
3 room apartmentin Spain, Spain
3 room apartment
Spain, Spain
175 m²
€ 496,870
2 room housein Costa Blanca, Spain
2 room house
Costa Blanca, Spain
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 88 m²
€ 476,271
3 room apartmentin Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath 85 m²
€ 272,273
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN TORRE DE LA HORADADA ~ ~ New Build residential complex of a…

Properties features in Valencian Community, Spain

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir