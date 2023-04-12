UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Spain
New houses in Spain
All new buildings in Spain
8
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Spain
Residential
Apartment in Spain
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Spain
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land in Spain
Luxury Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Commercial
All commercial properties in Spain
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Spain
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Condo
Penthouse
House
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Valencian Community
Rooms
Mountain View Number of rooms for Sale in Valencian Community, Spain
Santa Pola
104
Sant Joan d Alacant
46
Elx Elche
38
el Campello
21
el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio
15
Safor
21
Mutxamel
2
Aspe
11
la Nucia
8
San Fulgencio
1
Oliva
12
Gandia
6
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig
3
la Plana Alta
5
Valencia
3
Comarca de Valencia
3
Novelda
4
Show more
Show less
Room
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
4 room house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
208 m²
2 Floor
€ 469,433
Cozy house located in a quiet area of Castell de Aro. ⁇ The area of 800 m2. House - 208 m2…
3 room apartment
Costa Blanca, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
116 m²
€ 210,810
Villa 3 room villa
Laguna Green, Spain
2 bath
192 m²
€ 420,000
Bungalows in Orihuela Costa, Alicante, Costa Blanca Bright apartments on the ground floor wi…
3 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath
129 m²
32/36 Floor
€ 497,355
The brilliant and modern housing estate of the increased comfort and safety and with expres…
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath
85 m²
1 Floor
€ 121,900
For sale apartment in Torrevieja in the Playa del cura area, located on the 1st floor. The t…
3 room apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
2 bath
108 m²
€ 266,000
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 108 m2.Orientation - south.The Apartment is situated downtown.N…
2 room apartment
Costa Blanca, Spain
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
93 m²
€ 149,506
2 room apartment
Spain, Spain
170 m²
€ 217,830
The beautiful new duplex is located in the center of Berrobi, opposite the town hall and pub…
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
76 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 188,000
We offer an apartment in a good and modern house.The apartment has two bedrooms and two bath…
Villa 3 room villa
Altea, Spain
3 bath
206 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 479,000
We offer you a wonderful villa in a new modern residential complex consisting of 10 houses.E…
3 room house
l Escala, Spain
4 Number of rooms
245 m²
€ 1,048,734
Modern houses located in the privileged area of Kala Montgo, L´Escala. They were bu…
Villa 4 room villa
Altea, Spain
4 bath
195 m²
€ 550,000
Beautiful villa located in Altea, on the Costa Blanca. The main house, which is located on t…
Properties features in Valencian Community, Spain
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map