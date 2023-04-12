Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Rooms

Lake Number of rooms for sale in Valencian Community, Spain

Rojales
83
San Miguel de Salinas
104
Guardamar del Segura
222
el Baix Vinalopo
142
Xabia Javea
19
Denia
64
Almoradi
24
Santa Pola
104
Show more
Room To archive
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

3 room apartmentin Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath 91 m²
€ 209,695
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL OF BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA~ ~ New Build exclusive …
3 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
3 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath 139 m²
€ 450,000
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 139 m2.Orientation - south.New Build.There is communal pool, u…
3 room apartmentin Orihuela, Spain
3 room apartment
Orihuela, Spain
3 bath 145 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 172,000
A modern bungalow in one of Spain's most picturesque and tranquil corners. The property in…
5 room housein Benahavis, Spain
5 room house
Benahavis, Spain
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 1 340 m²
€ 4,894,091
Luxury luxury villa for sale in Los Flamingo, plot No. 18 on the first golf line and overloo…
Villa 4 room villain l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 bath 280 m² Number of floors 2
€ 249,000
Fantastic separate house in the city of LA NUSIA, in 1 km from the center, as well as near s…
3 room apartmentin Los Balcones, Spain
3 room apartment
Los Balcones, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 89 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 244,000
Quality new property in the magnificent location!The roof terraces of the apartments offer m…
Villa 3 room villain Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
2 bath 96 m²
€ 370,000
Villas for sale in Villamartín, Costa Blanca 3 bedroom housing, 2 bathrooms, living room, ki…
2 room apartmentin el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain
2 room apartment
el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain
2 bath 149 m²
€ 283,000
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 148 m2.Solarium: 56 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, сover…
Villa 4 room villain Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
3 bath 226 m² 1 Floor
€ 824,000
  At Dehesa de Campoamor, we build the best stalls for stars.   For more demanding customer…
3 room apartmentin Spain, Spain
3 room apartment
Spain, Spain
120 m²
€ 119,205
The wonderful renovated apartment with an area of 120 sqm is located in Valencia in Patraix …
2 room apartmentin Fuengirola, Spain
2 room apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 112 m²
€ 370,393
2 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
2 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath 82 m²
€ 165,000
If you are interested in this object, write an Application and we will send the necessary data

Properties features in Valencian Community, Spain

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir