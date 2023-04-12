UAE
Lake Number of rooms for sale in Valencian Community, Spain
Rojales
83
San Miguel de Salinas
104
Guardamar del Segura
222
el Baix Vinalopo
142
Xabia Javea
19
Denia
64
Almoradi
24
Santa Pola
104
Sant Joan d Alacant
46
Elx Elche
38
el Campello
21
el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio
15
Safor
21
Mutxamel
2
Aspe
11
la Nucia
8
San Fulgencio
1
Oliva
12
3 room apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath
91 m²
€ 209,695
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL OF BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA~ ~ New Build exclusive …
3 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath
139 m²
€ 450,000
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 139 m2.Orientation - south.New Build.There is communal pool, u…
3 room apartment
Orihuela, Spain
3 bath
145 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 172,000
A modern bungalow in one of Spain's most picturesque and tranquil corners. The property in…
5 room house
Benahavis, Spain
6 Number of rooms
5 bath
1 340 m²
€ 4,894,091
Luxury luxury villa for sale in Los Flamingo, plot No. 18 on the first golf line and overloo…
Villa 4 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 bath
280 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 249,000
Fantastic separate house in the city of LA NUSIA, in 1 km from the center, as well as near s…
3 room apartment
Los Balcones, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
89 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 244,000
Quality new property in the magnificent location!The roof terraces of the apartments offer m…
Villa 3 room villa
Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
2 bath
96 m²
€ 370,000
Villas for sale in Villamartín, Costa Blanca 3 bedroom housing, 2 bathrooms, living room, ki…
2 room apartment
el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura, Spain
2 bath
149 m²
€ 283,000
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 148 m2.Solarium: 56 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, сover…
Villa 4 room villa
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
3 bath
226 m²
1 Floor
€ 824,000
At Dehesa de Campoamor, we build the best stalls for stars. For more demanding customer…
3 room apartment
Spain, Spain
120 m²
€ 119,205
The wonderful renovated apartment with an area of 120 sqm is located in Valencia in Patraix …
2 room apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
112 m²
€ 370,393
2 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath
82 m²
€ 165,000
If you are interested in this object, write an Application and we will send the necessary data
