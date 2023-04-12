UAE
Realting.com
Spain
Valencian Community
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Valencian Community, Spain
Orihuela
1095
Benidorm
607
l Alacanti
572
Calp
595
l Alfas del Pi
583
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa
406
Pilar de la Horadada
424
Alicante
337
Altea
362
Rojales
378
San Miguel de Salinas
302
Guardamar del Segura
277
el Baix Vinalopo
269
Xabia Javea
264
Denia
224
Teulada
202
Almoradi
202
Santa Pola
180
Benissa
179
Sant Joan d Alacant
95
56 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Chalet 6 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
18 Number of rooms
5 bath
510 m²
Number of floors 3
Price on request
Casamayor presents this magnificent modern-style villa with elegant typical Mediterranean ar…
3 room apartment
Alzira, Spain
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
140 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 68,000
Apartment for sale in Spain, in. Corbera at 40 min. drive from Valencia. At 15 minutes. rid…
3 room townhouse
Busot, Spain
2 bath
130 m²
€ 230,000
NEW CONSTRUCTION RESIDENTIAL IN BUSOT. New construction residential of semi-detached and se…
Chalet 3 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
2 bath
240 m²
€ 549,000
Magnificent chalet for sale in Aigües, with a 2,000 m2 and 240 m2 paddle built. Three d…
Chalet 4 bedrooms
la Nucia, Spain
3 bath
463 m²
€ 650,000
Spectacular villa for sale in La Nucía, a few minutes from Alfaz del Pí, total…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Busot, Spain
2 bath
84 m²
€ 186,000
Residential new construction of townhouses and semi-detached houses in Busot. Beautiful 2-b…
5 room house
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
3 bath
191 m²
€ 325,000
Fantastic villa for sale in the Los Girasoles area, spacious living room with fireplace, fiv…
4 room house
Xixona Jijona, Spain
2 bath
250 m²
€ 345,000
Villa for sale in Jijona, Torremanzanas road. Dining room, open kitchen, pantry, four bedroo…
4 room house
Alicante, Spain
2 bath
155 m²
€ 535,000
Magnificent villa for sale in Rebolledo, living room with fireplace, kitchen equipped with o…
Condo 3 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
2 bath
112 m²
2 Floor
€ 249,000
In a privileged location and surrounded by carefully maintained gardens, we present you this…
Chalet 5 bedrooms
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
5 bath
1 355 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 395,000
For sale magnificent villa in Morale, plot 1. 355 m2, built-up area of 410 m2, two-story hou…
3 room apartment
Almoradi, Spain
2 bath
120 m²
€ 121,957
We are proud to can offer you that great oportunity, a 3 bedroom flat built at a high qualit…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Formentera del Segura, Spain
2 bath
85 m²
€ 169,000
In the centre of the beautiful town of Benijófar is currently created a modern styl…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Almoradi, Spain
2 bath
97 m²
€ 245,000
NEW BUILD MODERN RESIDENTIAL IN DAYA NUEVA New Build residential of townhouses in Daya Nuev…
2 room apartment
Formentera del Segura, Spain
2 bath
73 m²
€ 269,000
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN BENIJOFAR New Build residential in the quiet area of Benijofar . R…
3 room apartment
Orihuela, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
124 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 382,000
Location: Oriuela Costa / Playa Flamenca Cost: from 340.000 € Date of delivery of th…
3 room apartment
Orihuela, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
138 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 400,000
Location: Oriuela Costa / Playa Flamenca Cost: from 340.000 € Date of deliv…
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
2 bath
160 m²
€ 329,900
New complex in Finestrat, made up of only 20 luxury properties, all with private pools, and …
1 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath
57 m²
€ 119,000
Cozy apartment with a lot of sun in Viñamar 5 in La Mata - Torrevieja , very close to the se…
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
2 bath
121 m²
€ 285,000
DescriptionBeautiful Bungalow in the best residential complex Altea HillsSemi-detached beaut…
3 room apartment
Orihuela, Spain
1 bath
120 m²
€ 92,500
It is a geat oportunity to get a large flat at a really good price with 3 bedrooms in the he…
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath
68 m²
€ 120,000
Apartment for sale with views of the Salinas in La Mata , Torrevieja , near the beach and on…
3 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath
107 m²
€ 299,000
Luxury 3-bedroom apartment for sale in the Marjal Beach complex in Guardamar close to the be…
3 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath
98 m²
€ 170,000
We present a modern corner apartment in the Natura building in La Mata , just 200 meters fro…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath
180 m²
€ 379,000
Spacious duplex penthouse with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms for sale in Guardamar. This house…
3 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath
104 m²
€ 289,000
Do you dream of sun, sea and luxury? Well this 3 bedroom corner apartment…
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Jacarilla, Spain
2 bath
97 m²
€ 214,000
This resort is located in the Entrenaranjos Urbanization, in the municipality of Orihuela (A…
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Jacarilla, Spain
2 bath
83 m²
€ 220,000
This resort is located in the Entrenaranjos Urbanization, in the municipality of Orihuela (A…
2 room apartment
Rojales, Spain
1 bath
67 m²
€ 209,900
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN LO CRISPIN Luxurious New Build modern apartments are situated in Lo…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Rojales, Spain
1 bath
146 m²
€ 187,000
NEW BUILD TOP FLOOR APARTMENT IN CIUDAD QUESADA New Build top floor apartment in Ciudad Que…
