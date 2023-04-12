UAE
Pool Mansions for sale in Valencian Community, Spain
Alicante
92
Altea
309
Rojales
295
San Miguel de Salinas
198
Guardamar del Segura
55
el Baix Vinalopo
127
Xabia Javea
245
Denia
160
Teulada
202
Almoradi
178
Santa Pola
76
Benissa
179
Sant Joan d Alacant
49
Elx Elche
50
el Campello
66
el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio
30
Safor
12
Mutxamel
25
Aspe
7
la Nucia
13
Mansion
Villa 4 room villa
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
3 bath
225 m²
€ 1,150,000
NEW DETACHED VILLAS IN CAMPOAMOR 225 square meters on two floors + solarium, high quality …
3 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath
96 m²
€ 221,351
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN EL RASO, GUARDAMAR DEL SEGURA~ ~ New Build residential complex of mo…
Villa 3 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
3 bath
145 m²
1 Floor
€ 1,000,000
Villa 3 room villa
Altea, Spain
2 bath
286 m²
€ 750,000
We offer an excellent country house in the prestigious protected urbanization and in five m…
3 room apartment
Mijas, Spain
2 bath
101 m²
€ 1,199,000
Exclusive penthouses in La Cala de Mijas, Malaga, Costa del Sol An exclusive series of apart…
Villa 2 room villa
Formentera del Segura, Spain
2 bath
90 m²
€ 180,342
2 & bedrooms detached villas in Benijófar. Luxury brand new 2 & 3 bedrooms detached villas n…
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 bath
107 m²
€ 167,260
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath
71 m²
1 Floor
€ 189,000
2 room apartment
Union Hill-Novelty Hill, United States
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
112 m²
€ 297,669
Apartments with panoramic views of the coast are located in the indoor guarded complex La Q…
Villa 4 room villa
Altea, Spain
5 bath
298 m²
€ 911,325
Luxury detached villa overlooking the sea in Altea. Spectacular luxury detached villa in Alt…
3 room apartment
el Campello, Spain
2 bath
99 m²
€ 275,000
In the area of greatest projection of Campello, just five minutes walk from the beach, with …
Villa 4 room villa
Altea, Spain
5 bath
426 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,419,653
Villa project in modern style with possibility to be located near the sea on the north coast…
