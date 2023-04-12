Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Mansions for sale in Valencian Community, Spain

Alicante
92
Altea
309
Rojales
295
San Miguel de Salinas
198
Guardamar del Segura
55
el Baix Vinalopo
127
Xabia Javea
245
Denia
160
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Villa 4 room villain Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
3 bath 225 m²
€ 1,150,000
NEW DETACHED VILLAS IN CAMPOAMOR 225 square meters on two floors + solarium, high quality …
3 room apartmentin Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath 96 m²
€ 221,351
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN EL RASO, GUARDAMAR DEL SEGURA~ ~ New Build residential complex of mo…
Villa 3 room villain Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
3 bath 145 m² 1 Floor
€ 1,000,000
Villa 3 room villain Altea, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Altea, Spain
2 bath 286 m²
€ 750,000
We offer an excellent country house in the prestigious protected urbanization and in five m…
3 room apartmentin Mijas, Spain
3 room apartment
Mijas, Spain
2 bath 101 m²
€ 1,199,000
Exclusive penthouses in La Cala de Mijas, Malaga, Costa del Sol An exclusive series of apart…
Villa 2 room villain Formentera del Segura, Spain
Villa 2 room villa
Formentera del Segura, Spain
2 bath 90 m²
€ 180,342
2 & bedrooms detached villas in Benijófar. Luxury brand new 2 & 3 bedrooms detached villas n…
Duplex 3 bedroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 bath 107 m²
€ 167,260
2 room apartmentin Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath 71 m² 1 Floor
€ 189,000
2 room apartmentin Union Hill-Novelty Hill, United States
2 room apartment
Union Hill-Novelty Hill, United States
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 112 m²
€ 297,669
Apartments with panoramic views of the coast are located in the indoor guarded complex La Q…
Villa 4 room villain Altea, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Altea, Spain
5 bath 298 m²
€ 911,325
Luxury detached villa overlooking the sea in Altea. Spectacular luxury detached villa in Alt…
3 room apartmentin el Campello, Spain
3 room apartment
el Campello, Spain
2 bath 99 m²
€ 275,000
In the area of greatest projection of Campello, just five minutes walk from the beach, with …
Villa 4 room villain Altea, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Altea, Spain
5 bath 426 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,419,653
Villa project in modern style with possibility to be located near the sea on the north coast…

