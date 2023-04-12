Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Houses for Sale in Valencian Community, Spain

Orihuela
617
Benidorm
140
l Alacanti
255
Calp
395
l Alfas del Pi
501
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa
99
Pilar de la Horadada
231
Alicante
92
House
1 080 properties total found
3 room housein Finestrat, Spain
3 room house
Finestrat, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 222 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,290,000
Introducing a new comfortable villa in a beautiful modern residential complex from a develop…
3 room housein Finestrat, Spain
3 room house
Finestrat, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 210 m² Number of floors 2
€ 789,000
Introducing the new villa in a beautiful modern residential complex in Finestrat. The indoor…
3 room housein Finestrat, Spain
3 room house
Finestrat, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 230 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,175,000
Introducing the new villa in a beautiful modern residential complex in Finestrat. The indoor…
3 room townhousein Calp, Spain
3 room townhouse
Calp, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 139 m² Number of floors 3
€ 435,000
A new townhouse in a modern style in a unique indoor residential complex from a developer in…
3 room townhousein Calp, Spain
3 room townhouse
Calp, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 188 m² Number of floors 2
€ 675,000
A new townhouse in a modern style in a unique indoor residential complex from a developer in…
5 room housein l Alfas del Pi, Spain
5 room house
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 287 m² Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
Introducing the comfortable villa overlooking the mountains in La Nucia. La Nucia is a small…
5 room housein l Alfas del Pi, Spain
5 room house
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 538 m² Number of floors 2
€ 765,000
Introducing the comfortable villa overlooking the mountains in La Nucia. La Nucia is a small…
4 room housein l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4 room house
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 203 m²
€ 795,000
The complex of 10 villas « Ibiza Residences » is located in El Albir, in a unique environmen…
3 room housein l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room house
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 330 m² Number of floors 2
€ 990,000
Introducing the villa with stunning views on the Mediterranean Sea at Alfaz del Pi. Alfaz de…
6 room housein Xabia Javea, Spain
6 room house
Xabia Javea, Spain
7 Number of rooms 5 bath 639 m² Number of floors 2
€ 2,250,000
Introducing the chic Mediterranean-style villa in Javea. Javea – a quiet resort town on the …
3 room housein l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room house
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 339 m² Number of floors 2
€ 970,000
Chic spacious villa with stunning views with a large area in Alfaz del Pi. Villa with an are…
3 room housein Finestrat, Spain
3 room house
Finestrat, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 140 m² Number of floors 3
€ 735,000
We offer a villa in a modern style with a total area of 140 sq.m. The villa consists of thre…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 71 m²
€ 157,000
Bungalow 4 roomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 68 m²
€ 340,000
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Calp, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 83 m²
€ 205,000
Introducing a two-level townhouse of 83 square meters with a spacious terrace.On the upper l…
3 room townhousein Finestrat, Spain
3 room townhouse
Finestrat, Spain
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 197 m² Number of floors 2
€ 785,000
Introducing the spacious townhouse with stunning views of the sea and the city of Benidorm.T…
3 room housein Finestrat, Spain
3 room house
Finestrat, Spain
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 164 m² Number of floors 3
€ 580,000
Modern villa with a swimming pool in the suburbs of Finestrat, just a 5-minute drive from th…
Villa 3 room villain Altea, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Altea, Spain
2 bath 210 m²
€ 475,000
Beautiful villa in Urbanization Paradiso, Altea la Vella, Costa Blanca The house is located …
4 room housein Finestrat, Spain
4 room house
Finestrat, Spain
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 372 m² Number of floors 3
€ 2,290,000
Impressive villa with a modern design with stunning views of the sea and mountains in the ci…
7 room housein Benidorm, Spain
7 room house
Benidorm, Spain
8 Number of rooms 4 bath 304 m² Number of floors 3
€ 682,500
Introducing a spacious comfortable house with sea and mountain views in a popular tourist de…
Villa 3 room villain Elx Elche, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Elx Elche, Spain
2 bath 167 m²
€ 535,000
Villas for sale in El Pinet, Elche, Costa Blanca A private residential complex made up of 12…
3 room townhousein els Poblets, Spain
3 room townhouse
els Poblets, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 70 m² Number of floors 2
€ 255,000
On sale is a new taikhouse in the city of Denia in the elite area of Vergel.It is located in…
4 room housein Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
4 room house
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 253 m² Number of floors 2
€ 995,000
Introducing the Mediterranean-style villa in Oriuela Costa in the Cabo Rog area.House with a…
3 room housein Mutxamel, Spain
3 room house
Mutxamel, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 119 m² Number of floors 2
€ 495,000
Introducing the stunning chalet in the beautiful modern residential complex in Mutxamel. The…
3 room housein Mutxamel, Spain
3 room house
Mutxamel, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 119 m² Number of floors 2
€ 425,000
Introducing the stunning chalet in the beautiful modern residential complex in Mutxamel.The …
Chalet 4 bedroomsin la Nucia, Spain
Chalet 4 bedrooms
la Nucia, Spain
3 bath 463 m²
€ 650,000
Spectacular villa for sale in La Nucía, a few minutes from Alfaz del Pí, total…
Chalet 5 bedroomsin Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Chalet 5 bedrooms
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
5 bath 1 355 m² Number of floors 2
€ 395,000
For sale magnificent villa in Morale, plot 1. 355 m2, built-up area of 410 m2, two-story hou…
Villa 3 room villain Teulada, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Teulada, Spain
4 bath 248 m²
€ 950,000
Villa for sale in Moraira, Costa Blanca On the main floor, you will find a spacious living r…
Villa 3 room villain Benissa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Benissa, Spain
4 bath 192 m²
€ 950,000
Villa for sale in La Fustera, Benissa, Costa Blanca The property is distributed over two flo…
Villa 3 room villain Benissa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Benissa, Spain
3 bath
€ 1,325,000
Villa for sale in La Fustera, Benissa, Costa Blanca It has 3 bedrooms plus a study, which co…

