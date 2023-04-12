Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Duplexes for Sale in Valencian Community, Spain

Duplex 2 bedroomsin San Javier, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
2 bath
€ 231,695
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 89 m2.Garden: 26 m2.The Duplex is situated by sea.New Build.The…
Duplex 2 bedroomsin San Javier, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
2 bath
€ 248,195
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 86 m2.Garden: 26 m2.The Duplex is situated by sea.New Build.The…
Duplex 3 bedroomsin San Javier, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
2 bath
€ 280,450
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 100 m2.Garden: 96 m2.The Duplex is situated by sea.New Build.Th…
Duplex 2 bedroomsin San Javier, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
2 bath
€ 220,616
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 85 m2.Garden: 30 m2.The Duplex is situated by sea.New Build.The…
Duplex 2 bedroomsin Alacant Alicante, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Alacant Alicante, Spain
2 bath 98 m²
€ 345,000
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 98 m2.Solarium: 28 m2, garden: 15 m2.New Build.There is communa…
Duplex 3 bedroomsin Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bath 113 m²
€ 244,675
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 112 m2.Terrace: 22 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, underg…
Duplex 3 bedroomsin Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bath 105 m²
€ 238,075
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 105 m2.Terrace: 22 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, underg…
Duplex 4 bedroomsin Cartagena, Spain
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Cartagena, Spain
3 bath 155 m²
€ 338,000
4 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 155 m2.The Duplex is situated by sea.New Build.There is communa…

