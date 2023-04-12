Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Duplexes

Mountain View Duplexes for Sale in Valencian Community, Spain

l Alcoia
3
Comarca de Valencia
1
Novelda
1
la Ribera Baixa
4
Alzira
2
l Horta Oest
3
la Ribera Alta
2
la Vall d Albaida
3
Show more
Duplex To archive
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Villa 3 room villain Valencian Community, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Valencian Community, Spain
3 bath 121 m²
€ 358,513
Country houses with 3 bedrooms The housing estate of Paradise in Villamartin is the collecti…
Villa 3 room villain Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
3 bath 238 m²
€ 595,000
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 238 m2.Plot size: 320 m2.Solarium: 25 m2, terrace: 25 m2.Privat…
Villa 3 room villain l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 bath 100 m²
€ 334,286
BRAND NEW VILLAS ON ONE LEVEL IN POLOP !!!~ ~ VILLA thought and designed to make the most of…
2 room apartmentin Orihuela, Spain
2 room apartment
Orihuela, Spain
2 bath 86 m²
€ 251,618
3 room apartmentin Valencian Community, Spain
3 room apartment
Valencian Community, Spain
2 bath
€ 178,000
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 72 m2.Terrace: 34 m2.Orientation - south.The Apartment is situa…
Bungalow 7 bedroomsin Elx Elche, Spain
Bungalow 7 bedrooms
Elx Elche, Spain
4 bath
€ 950,000
Bungalow in Elce ID D11690
3 room townhousein San Fulgencio, Spain
3 room townhouse
San Fulgencio, Spain
2 bath 125 m²
€ 260,653
VILLA IN URBANIZATION NEAR THE SEA~ ~ Two-storey semi-detached villa with solarium, 3 bedroo…
Villa 3 room villain Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 167 m²
€ 215,000
Villa with a plot. The area of the house is 167 square meters. m., plot 434 square meters. …
2 room apartmentin Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath 75 m²
€ 196,758
Cozy, spacious and luxurious apartment on the ground floor with a lovely south-facing terrac…
Villa 4 room villain Guia de Isora, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Guia de Isora, Spain
6 bath 364 m²
€ 3,637,140
Luxurious mansion with an area of 364 m2, built on the southern coast of Tenerife Island. Lo…
2 room apartmentin San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
2 room apartment
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 91 m² 6/8 Floor
€ 155,900
Introducing the new modern apartments in the city of San Miguel de Salinas.San Miguel de Sal…
3 room apartmentin Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath 100 m²
€ 229,900
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 100 m2.Terrace: 8 m2.New Build.There is Aircon heating, centra…

Properties features in Valencian Community, Spain

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir