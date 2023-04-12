Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Chalets for sale in Valencian Community, Spain

Similar properties in the surrounding area

3 room apartmentin Los Balcones, Spain
3 room apartment
Los Balcones, Spain
2 bath 130 m²
€ 334,452
Playa Flamenca is an area by the sea , where you can enjoy water sports, entertainment and b…
5 room housein Xabia Javea, Spain
5 room house
Xabia Javea, Spain
7 Number of rooms 4 bath 400 m² Number of floors 2
€ 990,000
We offer a villa with a breathtaking view of the sea surrounded by a beautiful garden with f…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Calp, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
4 bath 184 m²
€ 1,002,857
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN CALPE~ ~ New Build exclusive luxury townhouses in Calpe with panoram…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath 173 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 1,050,000
The refined standard of living on the first line of the sea! Here is a unique opportunity t…
Penthouse 1 bedroomin Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath 45 m²
€ 108,488
Magnificent penthouse for sale just 200 meters from the beautiful Los Locos beach in Torrevi…
4 room housein Calp, Spain
4 room house
Calp, Spain
220 m²
€ 254,722
TOWN HOUSE LOCATED IN OLD CENTER OF CALPE. CONSISTS OF 2 FLOORS: GROUNDFLOOR, 1 BEDROOM, LI…
Villa 4 room villain Elx Elche, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Elx Elche, Spain
4 bath 249 m² Number of floors 2
€ 429,850
An impressive house located in a closed residential complex, consisting of 20 unique designe…
2 room apartmentin San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
2 room apartment
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
2 bath 92 m²
€ 131,907
APARTMENTS IN SAN MIGUEL DE SALINAS~ ~ New building contains 10 apartments with 2 and 3 bedr…
4 room housein Lloret de Mar, Spain
4 room house
Lloret de Mar, Spain
5 Number of rooms 329 m²
€ 1,248,493
Excellent new home with impressive sea views. This is an amazing house, here even from the g…
3 room townhousein Santa Pola, Spain
3 room townhouse
Santa Pola, Spain
1 bath 150 m²
€ 192,319
Great townhouse in Santa Pola on three floors with terraces where you can see the sea and a …
2 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
2 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
1 bath 90 m² 5 Floor
€ 160,000
If you are interested in this object, write an Application and we will send the necessary data
Villa 4 room villain Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath 143 m²
€ 369,000
4 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 143 m2.Plot size: 240 m2.New Build.There is private pool, оpen…

