UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Spain
New houses in Spain
All new buildings in Spain
8
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Spain
Residential
Apartment in Spain
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Spain
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land in Spain
Luxury Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Commercial
All commercial properties in Spain
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Spain
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Condo
Penthouse
House
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Valencian Community
Chalets
Pool Chalets for sale in Valencian Community, Spain
l Alacanti
255
Calp
395
l Alfas del Pi
501
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa
99
Pilar de la Horadada
231
Alicante
92
Altea
309
Rojales
295
San Miguel de Salinas
198
Guardamar del Segura
55
el Baix Vinalopo
127
Xabia Javea
245
Denia
160
Teulada
202
Almoradi
178
Santa Pola
76
Benissa
179
Sant Joan d Alacant
49
Elx Elche
50
el Campello
66
Show more
Show less
Chalet
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
3 room apartment
Los Balcones, Spain
2 bath
130 m²
€ 334,452
Playa Flamenca is an area by the sea , where you can enjoy water sports, entertainment and b…
5 room house
Xabia Javea, Spain
7 Number of rooms
4 bath
400 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 990,000
We offer a villa with a breathtaking view of the sea surrounded by a beautiful garden with f…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
4 bath
184 m²
€ 1,002,857
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN CALPE~ ~ New Build exclusive luxury townhouses in Calpe with panoram…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath
173 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 1,050,000
The refined standard of living on the first line of the sea! Here is a unique opportunity t…
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath
45 m²
€ 108,488
Magnificent penthouse for sale just 200 meters from the beautiful Los Locos beach in Torrevi…
4 room house
Calp, Spain
220 m²
€ 254,722
TOWN HOUSE LOCATED IN OLD CENTER OF CALPE. CONSISTS OF 2 FLOORS: GROUNDFLOOR, 1 BEDROOM, LI…
Villa 4 room villa
Elx Elche, Spain
4 bath
249 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 429,850
An impressive house located in a closed residential complex, consisting of 20 unique designe…
2 room apartment
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
2 bath
92 m²
€ 131,907
APARTMENTS IN SAN MIGUEL DE SALINAS~ ~ New building contains 10 apartments with 2 and 3 bedr…
4 room house
Lloret de Mar, Spain
5 Number of rooms
329 m²
€ 1,248,493
Excellent new home with impressive sea views. This is an amazing house, here even from the g…
3 room townhouse
Santa Pola, Spain
1 bath
150 m²
€ 192,319
Great townhouse in Santa Pola on three floors with terraces where you can see the sea and a …
2 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
1 bath
90 m²
5 Floor
€ 160,000
If you are interested in this object, write an Application and we will send the necessary data
Villa 4 room villa
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath
143 m²
€ 369,000
4 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 143 m2.Plot size: 240 m2.New Build.There is private pool, оpen…
Properties features in Valencian Community, Spain
with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map