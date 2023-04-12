Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Chalets for Sale in Valencian Community, Spain

5 properties total found
Chalet 4 bedroomsin la Nucia, Spain
Chalet 4 bedrooms
la Nucia, Spain
3 bath 463 m²
€ 650,000
Spectacular villa for sale in La Nucía, a few minutes from Alfaz del Pí, total…
Chalet 5 bedroomsin Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Chalet 5 bedrooms
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
5 bath 1 355 m² Number of floors 2
€ 395,000
For sale magnificent villa in Morale, plot 1. 355 m2, built-up area of 410 m2, two-story hou…
Chalet 3 bedroomsin San Javier, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
3 bath 123 m²
€ 469,000
Chalet 4 bedroomsin Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Chalet 4 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
4 bath 166 m²
€ 685,000
Chalet 4 bedroomsin Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Chalet 4 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bath 133 m²
€ 545,000

