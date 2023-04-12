UAE
TRY
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Valencian Community
Bungalow
Pool Bungalows for sale in Valencian Community, Spain
Pilar de la Horadada
53
Orihuela
43
el Baix Vinalopo
38
Santa Pola
33
San Miguel de Salinas
22
Rojales
11
Guardamar del Segura
9
Almoradi
8
l Alacanti
8
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa
7
Elx Elche
5
l Alfas del Pi
5
Calp
4
el Campello
2
el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio
2
Mutxamel
2
Alicante
1
Altea
1
Aspe
1
Sant Joan d Alacant
1
Show more
Show less
Similar properties in the surrounding area
2 room apartment
La Zenia, Spain
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
66 m²
€ 210,000
Introducing a comfortable apartment in the city of Torrevieja in the area of Punta Prima in …
3 room apartment
Los Balcones, Spain
2 bath
134 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 236,000
Here you can plunge into the fabulous world of comfort!The noble style in the bright shades …
3 room apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
2 bath
108 m²
€ 240,521
Villa 3 room villa
Javea, Spain
3 bath
235 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 607,455
The villa will be built in two floors using high quality construction and finishing material…
2 room apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath
104 m²
€ 249,900
Bungalows in Pilar de la Horadada, Costa Blanca The new residential will have 3 blocks, two …
1 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath
59 m²
€ 69,900
6 room house
Costa Brava, Spain
6 Number of rooms
8 bath
809 m²
€ 2,820,746
Design country house with panoramic view of the sea in urbanization between the cities Lyore…
Villa 4 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
3 bath
188 m²
€ 375,000
Cosy house on a plot of 350m2 with a pool and solarium on a roof. 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, h…
4 room house
Cartagena, Spain
153 m²
€ 563,534
Chalet 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
106 m²
€ 168,000
An independent chalet near the Algorfa golf course. Beautiful villa near the golf course, v…
3 room house
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
120 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 480,000
New villa in the city of Polop. The city of Polop is a small town in the suburbs of Benidorm…
3 room house
Los Balcones, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
117 m²
€ 359,900
Introducing the modern villa in Torrevieja ( Torrevieja ) - a sunny city, a beautiful resort…
