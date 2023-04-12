Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Bungalow

Lake Bungalows for sale in Valencian Community, Spain

Torrevieja
154
Pilar de la Horadada
53
Orihuela
43
el Baix Vinalopo
38
Santa Pola
33
la Marina Baixa
30
San Miguel de Salinas
22
Rojales
11
Bungalow 3 bedroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath 191 m²
€ 234,000
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 191 m2.Solarium: 79 m2, useful area: 112 m2.New Build.There is …
Bungalow 2 bedroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath 326 m²
€ 261,000
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 326 m2.Solarium: 62 m2, cellar: 107 m2, garden: 66 m2, useful a…
Bungalow 2 bedroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath 264 m²
€ 242,000
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 264 m2.Cellar: 104 m2, garden: 59 m2, useful area: 100 m2.New B…
Bungalow 2 bedroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath 268 m²
€ 246,000
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 268 m2.Garden: 59 m2, cellar: 107 m2, useful area: 102 m2.New B…
Bungalow 2 bedroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath 206 m²
€ 238,000
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 206 m2.Solarium: 84 m2, garden: 35 m2, useful area: 88 m2.New B…
Bungalow 2 bedroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath 195 m²
€ 211,000
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 195 m2.Garden: 47 m2, solarium: 63 m2, useful area: 85 m2.New B…
Bungalow 3 bedroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath 185 m²
€ 231,000
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 185 m2.Solarium: 81 m2, useful area: 104 m2.New Build.There is …
Bungalow 3 bedroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath 185 m²
€ 231,000
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 185 m2.Solarium: 81 m2, useful area: 104 m2.New Build.There is …

