Pool Apartments for sale in Valencian Community, Spain

77 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Santa Pola, Spain
2 room apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
2 bath 77 m²
€ 269,000
Apartments with sea views in Gran Alacant, Alicante, Arenales del Sol Iconic is a new reside…
3 room apartmentin Calp, Spain
3 room apartment
Calp, Spain
269 m²
€ 583,000
A residential 21-storey complex with apartments with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms and beautiful views…
4 room apartmentin l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4 room apartment
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
99 m²
€ 1,100,000
The new building is located on a plot of 30,000 m2, on the Costa Blanca, in Playa del Albir …
2 room apartmentin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
80 m²
€ 305,900
The building is just a 15-minute walk from Poniente Beach, ten minutes from shopping centers…
3 room apartmentin Calp, Spain
3 room apartment
Calp, Spain
133 m²
€ 579,000
Magnificent apartment on the first coastline. Exclusive apartment on the first line of La Fo…
3 room apartmentin Alacant Alicante, Spain
3 room apartment
Alacant Alicante, Spain
100 m²
€ 425,000
2 room apartmentin Alacant Alicante, Spain
2 room apartment
Alacant Alicante, Spain
100 m²
€ 365,000
4 room apartmentin Alacant Alicante, Spain
4 room apartment
Alacant Alicante, Spain
136 m²
€ 519,000
3 room apartmentin Alacant Alicante, Spain
3 room apartment
Alacant Alicante, Spain
113 m²
€ 495,000
4 room apartmentin Alacant Alicante, Spain
4 room apartment
Alacant Alicante, Spain
115 m²
€ 450,000
4 room apartmentin Alacant Alicante, Spain
4 room apartment
Alacant Alicante, Spain
113 m²
€ 366,500
3 room apartmentin Alacant Alicante, Spain
3 room apartment
Alacant Alicante, Spain
88 m²
€ 305,500
3 room apartmentin Alacant Alicante, Spain
3 room apartment
Alacant Alicante, Spain
120 m²
€ 386,000
3 room apartmentin Alacant Alicante, Spain
3 room apartment
Alacant Alicante, Spain
120 m²
€ 380,000
4 room apartmentin Alacant Alicante, Spain
4 room apartment
Alacant Alicante, Spain
164 m²
€ 424,000
3 room apartmentin Calp, Spain
3 room apartment
Calp, Spain
316 m²
€ 689,000
3 room apartmentin Calp, Spain
3 room apartment
Calp, Spain
120 m²
€ 343,000
3 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
3 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
139 m²
€ 550,000
4 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
4 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
240 m²
€ 783,000
2 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
2 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
80 m²
€ 421,855
3 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
3 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
104 m²
€ 433,150
3 room apartmentin el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
3 room apartment
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
195 m²
€ 398,000
3 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
3 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
156 m²
€ 1,245,000
3 room apartmentin Santa Pola, Spain
3 room apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
98 m²
€ 325,000
2 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
2 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
150 m²
€ 955,000
2 room apartmentin Calp, Spain
2 room apartment
Calp, Spain
74 m²
€ 330,000
4 room apartmentin Calp, Spain
4 room apartment
Calp, Spain
122 m²
€ 730,000
3 room apartmentin Calp, Spain
3 room apartment
Calp, Spain
90 m²
€ 690,000
2 room apartmentin Calp, Spain
2 room apartment
Calp, Spain
101 m²
€ 329,000
2 room apartmentin Novelda, Spain
2 room apartment
Novelda, Spain
88 m²
€ 310,000

