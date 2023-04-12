UAE
Spain
Spain
Valencian Community
Apartments for sale
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Valencian Community, Spain
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa
307
Pilar de la Horadada
193
Alicante
245
Altea
53
Rojales
83
San Miguel de Salinas
104
Guardamar del Segura
222
el Baix Vinalopo
142
Xabia Javea
19
Denia
64
Almoradi
24
Santa Pola
104
Sant Joan d Alacant
46
Elx Elche
38
el Campello
21
el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio
15
Safor
21
Mutxamel
2
Apartment
3 room apartment
Alzira, Spain
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
140 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 68,000
Apartment for sale in Spain, in. Corbera at 40 min. drive from Valencia. At 15 minutes. rid…
Condo 3 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
2 bath
112 m²
2 Floor
€ 249,000
In a privileged location and surrounded by carefully maintained gardens, we present you this…
3 room apartment
Almoradi, Spain
2 bath
120 m²
€ 121,957
We are proud to can offer you that great oportunity, a 3 bedroom flat built at a high qualit…
2 room apartment
Formentera del Segura, Spain
2 bath
73 m²
€ 269,000
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN BENIJOFAR New Build residential in the quiet area of Benijofar . R…
3 room apartment
Orihuela, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
124 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 382,000
Location: Oriuela Costa / Playa Flamenca Cost: from 340.000 € Date of delivery of th…
3 room apartment
Orihuela, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
138 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 400,000
Location: Oriuela Costa / Playa Flamenca Cost: from 340.000 € Date of deliv…
1 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath
57 m²
€ 119,000
Cozy apartment with a lot of sun in Viñamar 5 in La Mata - Torrevieja , very close to the se…
3 room apartment
Orihuela, Spain
1 bath
120 m²
€ 92,500
It is a geat oportunity to get a large flat at a really good price with 3 bedrooms in the he…
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath
68 m²
€ 120,000
Apartment for sale with views of the Salinas in La Mata , Torrevieja , near the beach and on…
3 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath
107 m²
€ 299,000
Luxury 3-bedroom apartment for sale in the Marjal Beach complex in Guardamar close to the be…
3 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath
98 m²
€ 170,000
We present a modern corner apartment in the Natura building in La Mata , just 200 meters fro…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath
180 m²
€ 379,000
Spacious duplex penthouse with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms for sale in Guardamar. This house…
3 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath
104 m²
€ 289,000
Do you dream of sun, sea and luxury? Well this 3 bedroom corner apartment…
2 room apartment
Rojales, Spain
1 bath
67 m²
€ 209,900
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN LO CRISPIN Luxurious New Build modern apartments are situated in Lo…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Rojales, Spain
1 bath
146 m²
€ 187,000
NEW BUILD TOP FLOOR APARTMENT IN CIUDAD QUESADA New Build top floor apartment in Ciudad Que…
2 room apartment
Rojales, Spain
1 bath
146 m²
€ 215,000
The homes are located in the Golf Course "LA MARQUESA" in Ciudad Quesada, near the beaches o…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
4 bath
200 m²
€ 450,000
Exclusive offer - a luxury penthouse located in a prestigious residential area in the southe…
3 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath
107 m²
€ 288,900
The apartments are located in Guardamar del Segura in the residential Marhal Beach The apar…
2 room apartment
el Campello, Spain
1 bath
60 m²
€ 245,000
This complex is located in a fantastic urbanization with the pool, garden, and relaxation sp…
3 room apartment
Rojales, Spain
2 bath
80 m²
€ 449,000
The houses are distributed in ground floor apartments with a garden or upstairs with a solar…
2 room apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
2 bath
72 m²
€ 270,000
76 newly built apartments with large terraces and sea views in a special complex! Why is thi…
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath
54 m²
€ 132,200
Beautiful apartment in the much sought after Parquemar III gated community with two bedrooms…
2 room apartment
Altea, Spain
2 bath
154 m²
€ 370,000
DescriptionBright, spacious first line Apartment with panoramic sea views in Altea (Mascarat…
