Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Valencian Community, Spain

23 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Alzira, Spain
3 room apartment
Alzira, Spain
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 140 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 68,000
Apartment for sale in Spain, in. Corbera at 40 min. drive from Valencia. At 15 minutes. rid…
Condo 3 bedroomsin Alicante, Spain
Condo 3 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
2 bath 112 m² 2 Floor
€ 249,000
In a privileged location and surrounded by carefully maintained gardens, we present you this…
3 room apartmentin Almoradi, Spain
3 room apartment
Almoradi, Spain
2 bath 120 m²
€ 121,957
We are proud to can offer you that great oportunity, a 3 bedroom flat built at a high qualit…
2 room apartmentin Formentera del Segura, Spain
2 room apartment
Formentera del Segura, Spain
2 bath 73 m²
€ 269,000
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN BENIJOFAR New Build residential in the quiet area of Benijofar . R…
3 room apartmentin Orihuela, Spain
3 room apartment
Orihuela, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 124 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 382,000
Location: Oriuela Costa / Playa Flamenca  Cost: from 340.000 € Date of delivery of th…
3 room apartmentin Orihuela, Spain
3 room apartment
Orihuela, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 138 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 400,000
Location: Oriuela Costa / Playa Flamenca  Cost: from 340.000 € Date of deliv…
1 room apartmentin Torrevieja, Spain
1 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath 57 m²
€ 119,000
Cozy apartment with a lot of sun in Viñamar 5 in La Mata - Torrevieja , very close to the se…
3 room apartmentin Orihuela, Spain
3 room apartment
Orihuela, Spain
1 bath 120 m²
€ 92,500
It is a geat oportunity to get a large flat at a really good price with 3 bedrooms in the he…
2 room apartmentin Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath 68 m²
€ 120,000
Apartment for sale with views of the Salinas in La Mata , Torrevieja , near the beach and on…
3 room apartmentin Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath 107 m²
€ 299,000
Luxury 3-bedroom apartment for sale in the Marjal Beach complex in Guardamar close to the be…
3 room apartmentin Torrevieja, Spain
3 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath 98 m²
€ 170,000
We present a modern corner apartment in the Natura building in La Mata , just 200 meters fro…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath 180 m²
€ 379,000
Spacious duplex penthouse with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms for sale in Guardamar. This house…
3 room apartmentin Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath 104 m²
€ 289,000
Do you dream of sun, sea and luxury? &nbsp;Well this 3 bedroom corner&nbsp;apartment…
2 room apartmentin Rojales, Spain
2 room apartment
Rojales, Spain
1 bath 67 m²
€ 209,900
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN LO CRISPIN Luxurious New Build modern apartments are situated in Lo…
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Rojales, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Rojales, Spain
1 bath 146 m²
€ 187,000
NEW BUILD TOP FLOOR APARTMENT IN CIUDAD QUESADA New Build top floor apartment in Ciudad Que…
2 room apartmentin Rojales, Spain
2 room apartment
Rojales, Spain
1 bath 146 m²
€ 215,000
The homes are located in the Golf Course "LA MARQUESA" in Ciudad Quesada, near the beaches o…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
4 bath 200 m²
€ 450,000
Exclusive offer - a luxury penthouse located in a prestigious residential area in the southe…
3 room apartmentin Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath 107 m²
€ 288,900
The apartments are located in Guardamar del Segura in the residential Marhal Beach The apar…
2 room apartmentin el Campello, Spain
2 room apartment
el Campello, Spain
1 bath 60 m²
€ 245,000
This complex is located in a fantastic urbanization with the pool, garden, and relaxation sp…
3 room apartmentin Rojales, Spain
3 room apartment
Rojales, Spain
2 bath 80 m²
€ 449,000
The houses are distributed in ground floor apartments with a garden or upstairs with a solar…
2 room apartmentin Santa Pola, Spain
2 room apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
2 bath 72 m²
€ 270,000
76 newly built apartments with large terraces and sea views in a special complex! Why is thi…
2 room apartmentin Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath 54 m²
€ 132,200
Beautiful apartment in the much sought after Parquemar III gated community with two bedrooms…
2 room apartmentin Altea, Spain
2 room apartment
Altea, Spain
2 bath 154 m²
€ 370,000
DescriptionBright, spacious first line Apartment with panoramic sea views in Altea (Mascarat…

