Houses for sale in Upper Empordà, Spain

9 room housein Navata, Spain
9 room house
Navata, Spain
6 bath 1 300 m²
€ 2,400,000
  Catalan noble house from the beginning of the 18th century has always been part of the her…
3 room housein l Escala, Spain
3 room house
l Escala, Spain
4 Number of rooms 245 m²
€ 1,050,000
  Modern houses located in the privileged area of Kala Montgo, L´Escala. They were bu…
2 room housein Roses, Spain
2 room house
Roses, Spain
3 Number of rooms 170 m²
€ 1,200,000
5 room housein Castello d Empuries, Spain
5 room house
Castello d Empuries, Spain
6 Number of rooms 425 m²
€ 1,200,000
3 room housein Palau-saverdera, Spain
3 room house
Palau-saverdera, Spain
4 Number of rooms
€ 1,380,000
3 room housein Castello d Empuries, Spain
3 room house
Castello d Empuries, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 2 Floor
€ 475,000
4 room housein Castello d Empuries, Spain
4 room house
Castello d Empuries, Spain
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 2 Floor
€ 1,650,000
Chic house with its own pier near the sea. House area 500m2, plot 1000m2, pier 30m In the …
3 room housein Castello d Empuries, Spain
3 room house
Castello d Empuries, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 1 Floor
€ 1,380,000
Smart home for sale! This is the highest-tech house in our collection. Everything opens, clo…
7 room housein Castello d Empuries, Spain
7 room house
Castello d Empuries, Spain
8 Number of rooms 8 bath 3 Floor
€ 2,400,000
A chic complex of two houses is for sale located on the main channel Empuriabrava ( Girona, …
5 room housein Castello d Empuries, Spain
5 room house
Castello d Empuries, Spain
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 2 Floor
€ 1,790,000
4 room housein Castello d Empuries, Spain
4 room house
Castello d Empuries, Spain
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 2 Floor
€ 1,290,000
4 room housein Castello d Empuries, Spain
4 room house
Castello d Empuries, Spain
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 1 Floor
€ 945,000
4 room housein Castello d Empuries, Spain
4 room house
Castello d Empuries, Spain
5 Number of rooms 4 bath
€ 790,000
5 room housein Castello d Empuries, Spain
5 room house
Castello d Empuries, Spain
6 Number of rooms 2 bath
€ 880,000
4 room housein Castello d Empuries, Spain
4 room house
Castello d Empuries, Spain
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 2 Floor
€ 945,000
Housein Peralada, Spain
House
Peralada, Spain
Price on request
Country house with 10 hectares of land built in 1612. Completely restored and converted into…
Villa 5 room villain Roses, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Roses, Spain
410 m²
€ 495,000
The luxury villa is located in Rosas, Spain. 410 sq.m. villa 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, living…

