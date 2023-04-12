Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Townhouses

Pool Townhouses for sale in Spain

in Almoradi
178
in Santa Pola
76
in Benissa
179
in Castell-Platja d Aro
99
in San Pedro del Pinatar
76
in Adeje
42
in San Javier
67
in Arona
23
Show more
Townhouse To archive
Clear all
27 properties total found
3 room townhousein Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 room townhouse
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bath 419 m²
€ 1,450,000
For sale this newly renovated townhouse with a Scandinavian style, made with taste and excel…
3 room townhouse with golf viewin Benahavis, Spain
3 room townhouse with golf view
Benahavis, Spain
3 bath 187 m²
€ 1,150,000
This beautiful townhouse belongs to a gated urbanization in the area of La Quinta, in Benaha…
3 room townhousein Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 room townhouse
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
4 bath 454 m²
€ 1,595,000
This fantastic property is located within a private residential complex that has been awarde…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Benidorm, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath 84 m²
€ 250,000
DescriptionTownhouse for sale in a residential complex in Finestrat (province of Alicante), …
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Adeje, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
2 bath 70 m²
€ 175,000
On sale is a two-level penthouse, which is located in the complex Un Posto Al Sol, Callao Sa…
3 room townhousein Adeje, Spain
3 room townhouse
Adeje, Spain
2 bath 89 m²
€ 249,000
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Adeje, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
3 bath 240 m²
€ 575,000
3 room townhousein Arona, Spain
3 room townhouse
Arona, Spain
2 bath 98 m²
€ 262,000
3 room townhousein Miraverde, Spain
3 room townhouse
Miraverde, Spain
2 bath 120 m²
€ 365,000
Three-story townhouse in the El Madroñal area in the Oasis Fañabe residential complex. Inclu…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Arona, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Arona, Spain
3 bath 105 m²
€ 399,000
For sale corner three-story townhouse with an area of 135 m². Located in El Camison, on the …
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Miraverde, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Miraverde, Spain
1 bath 150 m²
€ 299,000
Townhouse for sale in Valle del Sol in the El Madroñal area.  On the ground floor there is a…
3 room townhousein Arona, Spain
3 room townhouse
Arona, Spain
2 bath 120 m²
€ 450,000
For sale a three-story townhouse located in El Camison, on the border between the cities of …
3 room townhousein Arona, Spain
3 room townhouse
Arona, Spain
3 bath 132 m²
€ 545,000
Townhouse for sale in the newly built elite residential complex PortoNovo in the center of L…
3 room townhousein Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
3 room townhouse
Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 134 m²
€ 265,000
Townhouse for sale in the Amarilla Golf area in the south of Tenerife, the complex is locate…
3 room townhousein Union Hill-Novelty Hill, United States
3 room townhouse
Union Hill-Novelty Hill, United States
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 222 m²
€ 299,000
A new residential complex near the Estepona Golf Golf Club, in the heart of the Costa del S…
3 room townhousein Union Hill-Novelty Hill, United States
3 room townhouse
Union Hill-Novelty Hill, United States
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 210 m²
€ 275,000
Closed townhouse complex in Benaavis. The complex consists of 10 townhouses in a protected …
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Almansa, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Almansa, Spain
3 bath 162 m²
€ 398,000
Contemporary Architectural Style – Best value for money in New Golden Mile. Unique developme…
3 room townhousein Almansa, Spain
3 room townhouse
Almansa, Spain
3 bath 307 m²
€ 659,000
Sitting proudly amidst the surrounding countryside an exquisite private enclave of just four…
3 room townhousein Almansa, Spain
3 room townhouse
Almansa, Spain
3 bath 225 m²
€ 715,000
An exclusive project that offers large semi-detached single-family homes located in Nueva An…
3 room townhousein Almansa, Spain
3 room townhouse
Almansa, Spain
2 bath 118 m²
€ 425,000
These new luxury properties offer substantial interior living space, with dining area, fully…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Almansa, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Almansa, Spain
3 bath 215 m²
€ 499,000
A truly great upgraded 4-bedroom townhouse, Andalucian style, located in Monte Mayor Country…
3 room townhousein Almansa, Spain
3 room townhouse
Almansa, Spain
2 bath 156 m²
€ 385,000
Cortijo de Cortes, Benahavis Spacious and bright townhouse in Paraiso Park. Nicely located w…
3 room townhousein Almansa, Spain
3 room townhouse
Almansa, Spain
2 bath 120 m²
€ 350,000
Best priced townhouse in the urbanization! Spacious townhouse (120m2) with sunny terraces, l…
3 room townhouse with golf viewin Almansa, Spain
3 room townhouse with golf view
Almansa, Spain
3 bath 132 m²
€ 710,000
Exclusive residential complex made up of 23 townhouses and 2 independent villas in Cabopino.…
3 room townhousein Almansa, Spain
3 room townhouse
Almansa, Spain
3 bath 165 m²
€ 439,500
24 Luxurious townhouses in Benalmadena Pueblo. Enjoy all the sophisticated luxuries of a con…
3 room townhousein Almansa, Spain
3 room townhouse
Almansa, Spain
3 bath 160 m²
€ 459,000
An exclusive development of 48 bright, modern and spacious 4 storey townhouses with 3 bedroo…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Costa del Maresme, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Costa del Maresme, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 230 m²
€ 395,000
Townhouse in one of the closest urbanization of the city of Pineda de Mar. Distance to …

Properties features in Spain

with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go