New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Spain
New houses in Spain
All new buildings in Spain
8
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Spain
Residential
Apartment in Spain
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Spain
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land in Spain
Luxury Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Commercial
All commercial properties in Spain
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Spain
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
Realting.com
Spain
Townhouses
Pool Townhouses for sale in Spain
Townhouse
27 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
3 room townhouse
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bath
419 m²
€ 1,450,000
For sale this newly renovated townhouse with a Scandinavian style, made with taste and excel…
3 room townhouse with golf view
Benahavis, Spain
3 bath
187 m²
€ 1,150,000
This beautiful townhouse belongs to a gated urbanization in the area of La Quinta, in Benaha…
3 room townhouse
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
4 bath
454 m²
€ 1,595,000
This fantastic property is located within a private residential complex that has been awarde…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath
84 m²
€ 250,000
DescriptionTownhouse for sale in a residential complex in Finestrat (province of Alicante), …
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
2 bath
70 m²
€ 175,000
On sale is a two-level penthouse, which is located in the complex Un Posto Al Sol, Callao Sa…
3 room townhouse
Adeje, Spain
2 bath
89 m²
€ 249,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
3 bath
240 m²
€ 575,000
3 room townhouse
Arona, Spain
2 bath
98 m²
€ 262,000
3 room townhouse
Miraverde, Spain
2 bath
120 m²
€ 365,000
Three-story townhouse in the El Madroñal area in the Oasis Fañabe residential complex. Inclu…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Arona, Spain
3 bath
105 m²
€ 399,000
For sale corner three-story townhouse with an area of 135 m². Located in El Camison, on the …
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Miraverde, Spain
1 bath
150 m²
€ 299,000
Townhouse for sale in Valle del Sol in the El Madroñal area. On the ground floor there is a…
3 room townhouse
Arona, Spain
2 bath
120 m²
€ 450,000
For sale a three-story townhouse located in El Camison, on the border between the cities of …
3 room townhouse
Arona, Spain
3 bath
132 m²
€ 545,000
Townhouse for sale in the newly built elite residential complex PortoNovo in the center of L…
3 room townhouse
Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
134 m²
€ 265,000
Townhouse for sale in the Amarilla Golf area in the south of Tenerife, the complex is locate…
3 room townhouse
Union Hill-Novelty Hill, United States
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
222 m²
€ 299,000
A new residential complex near the Estepona Golf Golf Club, in the heart of the Costa del S…
3 room townhouse
Union Hill-Novelty Hill, United States
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
210 m²
€ 275,000
Closed townhouse complex in Benaavis. The complex consists of 10 townhouses in a protected …
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Almansa, Spain
3 bath
162 m²
€ 398,000
Contemporary Architectural Style – Best value for money in New Golden Mile. Unique developme…
3 room townhouse
Almansa, Spain
3 bath
307 m²
€ 659,000
Sitting proudly amidst the surrounding countryside an exquisite private enclave of just four…
3 room townhouse
Almansa, Spain
3 bath
225 m²
€ 715,000
An exclusive project that offers large semi-detached single-family homes located in Nueva An…
3 room townhouse
Almansa, Spain
2 bath
118 m²
€ 425,000
These new luxury properties offer substantial interior living space, with dining area, fully…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Almansa, Spain
3 bath
215 m²
€ 499,000
A truly great upgraded 4-bedroom townhouse, Andalucian style, located in Monte Mayor Country…
3 room townhouse
Almansa, Spain
2 bath
156 m²
€ 385,000
Cortijo de Cortes, Benahavis Spacious and bright townhouse in Paraiso Park. Nicely located w…
3 room townhouse
Almansa, Spain
2 bath
120 m²
€ 350,000
Best priced townhouse in the urbanization! Spacious townhouse (120m2) with sunny terraces, l…
3 room townhouse with golf view
Almansa, Spain
3 bath
132 m²
€ 710,000
Exclusive residential complex made up of 23 townhouses and 2 independent villas in Cabopino.…
3 room townhouse
Almansa, Spain
3 bath
165 m²
€ 439,500
24 Luxurious townhouses in Benalmadena Pueblo. Enjoy all the sophisticated luxuries of a con…
3 room townhouse
Almansa, Spain
3 bath
160 m²
€ 459,000
An exclusive development of 48 bright, modern and spacious 4 storey townhouses with 3 bedroo…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Costa del Maresme, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
230 m²
€ 395,000
Townhouse in one of the closest urbanization of the city of Pineda de Mar. Distance to …
