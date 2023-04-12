Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Spain

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
131 property total found
3 room townhousein Calp, Spain
3 room townhouse
Calp, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 139 m² Number of floors 3
€ 435,000
A new townhouse in a modern style in a unique indoor residential complex from a developer in…
3 room townhousein Calp, Spain
3 room townhouse
Calp, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 188 m² Number of floors 2
€ 675,000
A new townhouse in a modern style in a unique indoor residential complex from a developer in…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 71 m²
€ 157,000
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Calp, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 83 m²
€ 205,000
Introducing a two-level townhouse of 83 square meters with a spacious terrace.On the upper l…
3 room townhousein Finestrat, Spain
3 room townhouse
Finestrat, Spain
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 197 m² Number of floors 2
€ 785,000
Introducing the spacious townhouse with stunning views of the sea and the city of Benidorm.T…
3 room townhousein Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 room townhouse
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bath 419 m²
€ 1,450,000
For sale this newly renovated townhouse with a Scandinavian style, made with taste and excel…
3 room townhousein Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 room townhouse
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bath 359 m²
€ 1,750,000
This newly renovated luxury townhouse is a real opportunity. It is located at a strategic po…
3 room townhouse with golf viewin Benahavis, Spain
3 room townhouse with golf view
Benahavis, Spain
3 bath 187 m²
€ 1,150,000
This beautiful townhouse belongs to a gated urbanization in the area of La Quinta, in Benaha…
3 room townhousein els Poblets, Spain
3 room townhouse
els Poblets, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 70 m² Number of floors 2
€ 255,000
On sale is a new taikhouse in the city of Denia in the elite area of Vergel.It is located in…
3 room townhousein Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 room townhouse
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
4 bath 454 m²
€ 1,595,000
This fantastic property is located within a private residential complex that has been awarde…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 78 m² Number of floors 2
€ 112,000
A spacious townhouse in the city of Torrevieja is offered to your attention.House with an ar…
3 room townhousein Torrevieja, Spain
3 room townhouse
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 96 m² Number of floors 2
€ 329,000
Introducing the bright almost new townhouse in a beautiful residential complex in the sleepi…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Estepona, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
3 bath 217 m²
€ 2,300,000
For sale a luxury townhouse in The Island, an exclusive frontline beach complex in Estepona,…
3 room townhousein Rojales, Spain
3 room townhouse
Rojales, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 147 m² Number of floors 2
€ 481,000
On sale townhouse in a closed complex with beautiful green areas, a communal pool and parkin…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 70 m² Number of floors 2
€ 90,000
Introducing the bright two-story townhouse in a beautiful residential complex in the city of…
3 room townhousein Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 room townhouse
Mil Palmeras, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 91 m² Number of floors 2
€ 189,000
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Mil Palmeras, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Mil Palmeras, Spain
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 110 m² Number of floors 3
€ 175,000
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Busot, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Busot, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 126 m² Number of floors 2
€ 190,000
Introducing the new adjoining house in the suburbs of Alicante in the city of Bucot. It is a…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Busot, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Busot, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 90 m² Number of floors 1
€ 197,000
We present a new neighboring house in the suburbs of Alicante in the city of Bucot. It is a …
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Busot, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Busot, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 98 m² Number of floors 1
€ 208,000
We present a new neighboring house in the suburbs of Alicante in the city of Bucot. It is a …
3 room townhousein Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room townhouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 93 m² Number of floors 2
€ 254,900
Introducing the new townhouse in a gated residential complex in Pilar de la Oradada.The city…
3 room townhousein Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room townhouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 95 m² Number of floors 2
€ 269,900
We present a new tenement house in a closed residential complex in Pilar de la Oradada.City …
3 room townhousein Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room townhouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 95 m² Number of floors 2
€ 289,900
We present a new tenement house in a closed residential complex in Pilar de la Oradada.City …
3 room townhousein Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room townhouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 93 m² Number of floors 2
€ 242,900
Introducing the new townhouse in a gated residential complex in Pilar de la Oradada. The cit…
3 room townhousein Torrevieja, Spain
3 room townhouse
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 130 m² Number of floors 2
€ 190,890
You are offered a spacious bright taikhouse with sea views in the La Mata area of Torrevieja…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 199,900
You are offered a spacious bright taikhouse with sea views in the La Mata area of Torrevieja…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 159 m² Number of floors 2
€ 675,000
Introducing the townhouse with sea views in the city of Oriuela Costa in the Cabo Rog area. …
3 room townhousein Los Alcazares, Spain
3 room townhouse
Los Alcazares, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 136 m² Number of floors 2
€ 320,000
We offer you a modern compact townhouse located in the city of Los Alkasares, near Mar Menor…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin San Javier, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 77 m² Number of floors 2
€ 256,800
We offer you a modern townhouse located in the city of San Javier, near Mar Menor. The house…
3 room townhousein San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room townhouse
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 126 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 247,000
Introducing the new modern bungalow in Santiago de la Ribera. A beautiful resort town locate…

